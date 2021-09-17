Apple Peeling First Step Before G. R. Applebutter Fest

Wednesday, September 22nd at 5 pm marks the first big event to prepare for this year’s

Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest. This takes place at the old fire station in downtown

Grand Rapids.

Volunteers will peel, core, and quarter bushels of apples that will become tasty apple

butter a few days later.More than two thousand jars of apple butter will be produced for

the 44th Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest, coming on Sunday, October 10.

The event begins at 5 pm.



LOCATION: 24232 Front St, Grand Rapids, OH 43522

DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021

TIME: 5-8 pm

Learn more: http://www.applebutterfest.org