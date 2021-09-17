North Baltimore, Ohio

September 17, 2021 1:05 pm

Apple Peeling First Step Before G. R. Applebutter Fest

Wednesday, September 22nd at 5 pm marks the first big event to prepare for this year’s
Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest. This takes place at the old fire station in downtown
Grand Rapids.
Volunteers will peel, core, and quarter bushels of apples that will become tasty apple
butter a few days later.More than two thousand jars of apple butter will be produced for
the 44th Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest, coming on Sunday, October 10.
The event begins at 5 pm.


LOCATION: 24232 Front St, Grand Rapids, OH 43522
DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021
TIME: 5-8 pm
Learn more: http://www.applebutterfest.org

