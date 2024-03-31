Apples All Day: 5 ways to savor

(Family Features) While it may be true that each day offers its own adventure, those experiences require the energy to take on whatever comes next. You may not be able to plan every meal for every day, but a versatile ingredient can help tackle mealtimes (and snack time, too) by starring in recipes ranging from breakfast to dessert.

Consider the craveable texture and crunch of Envy Apples for the ultimate apple experience in dishes from morning to night that boast their uplifting aroma and flavor. This leading apple variety provides balanced sweetness with flesh that remains whiter longer, even after cutting, so your favorite breakfasts, lunches, snacks, dinners and desserts look as delicious as they taste.

1. Apple Honey Hotcakes – Kickstarting a morning with a breakfast that’s equally filling and delicious can provide the energy and motivation you need to begin the day on the right foot. These Apple Honey Hotcakes are made from scratch with grated apples, honey and cinnamon, providing a sweet combination that’s fried to golden perfection and topped with yogurt, fresh fruit and an added drizzle of honey.

2. Apple Brunch Board – Weekends are all about spending time with loved ones, and you can start those festivities with a simple yet delicious brunch menu. This Apple Brunch Board calls for craveable, crunchy Envy Apples; an assortment of bagels, waffles and muffins; fresh fruits and veggies; sausage; cheese; and deviled eggs. Add your own spin with other midmorning favorites like juices, spreads and garnishes.

3. Spinach and Apple Roulade – Flexible work schedules allow many people to work from the comforts of home, which also means fresh meals are available in your own kitchen. Skip the takeout and opt for Spinach and Apple Roulade, which turns thin chicken breast into a tender shell containing fresh apple slices, spinach filling and a warm homemade vinaigrette for a flavorful lunch that can keep you going all afternoon.

4. Grilled Chicken and Apple Barbecue Sauce – Whether there’s cause for celebration with a special meal or you’re just looking to feed the family on a busy weeknight, this Grilled Chicken and Apple Barbecue Sauce delivers the best of both worlds – flavor and convenience. Let the homemade barbecue sauce simmer away before prepping chicken to hit the grill. Once it’s cooked to an internal temperature of 165 F, brush with a little extra sauce and slice before serving.

5. Apple Shortcake Squares – Pie may be the first thing that comes to mind for an apple-infused dessert, but the versatility of Envy Apples means a world of sweets is at your fingertips. These Apple Shortcake Squares offer a tasty twist on traditional treats, whether you’re sharing with neighbors after a backyard barbecue or savoring an evening at home with your nearest and dearest.



