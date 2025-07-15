Apply Now for Ohio’s Controlled Hunting Permits

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife is accepting applications for public land controlled hunts until Thursday, July 31. These hunts provide special chances for people to pursue deer, waterfowl, doves, pheasants, and more on public lands during the 2025-26 season.



The Division of Wildlife as well as the Division of Parks & Watercraft host controlled hunts on select areas around Ohio. Hunts for adults, youth, mobility impaired individuals, and mentors with apprentices are available. Species-specific hunts include deer, waterfowl, dove, ring-necked pheasant, squirrel, rabbit, and bobwhite quail. Firearm and archery hunts are available for some species.



Ohio’s controlled hunting applications are accepted until Thursday, July 31.

Hunters may apply for controlled hunts by completing the application process online using Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System or via phone by calling 1-866-703-1928. There is a $5.50 service fee for the phone option. Each hunt requires payment of a non-refundable $3 application fee. Customers may apply for more than one hunt but can only apply to each hunt once per year.



All applicants, youth and adult, are required to possess a valid Ohio hunting license and meet age requirements. Youth hunters are required to be under the age of 18 at the time of the hunt to participate. Adults are required to be 18 years old or older at the time of the application. Those applying for deer hunts will also need a valid deer permit. Find more information at wildohio.gov on the controlled hunt page.



Participants may use a deer management permit during controlled deer hunts. Deer management permits cost $15 and may be used to harvest antlerless deer only. Deer management permits are valid statewide until Dec. 21, 2025.



The Division of Wildlife is offering permit-only ring-necked pheasant hunts in select areas. Several properties new to controlled access will be open to permitted hunters in 2025. These include Caesar Creek, Killbuck Marsh, Shreve Lake, Tranquility, and Wolf Creek wildlife areas, as well as Wood County Wildlife Area 5.



Hunters are randomly drawn, lottery style, from submitted applications. Successful applicants will be notified the week after the application period ends and provided additional hunt information, including a permit, rules, and a hunting area map. Each controlled hunt is unique, and applicants are encouraged to thoroughly review all site-specific information, including rules and requirements, prior to applying. Application statuses can be viewed through Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System. Successful applicants cannot buy, sell, exchange, or trade their permits, and can only transfer permits if nothing is received in return.



Explore detailed information about each hunting area through the Controlled Hunting Access Lotteries webpage at ohiodnr.gov. For more information about hunting in Ohio download the HuntFish OH mobile app or visit wildohio.gov.



The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.