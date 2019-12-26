New Wood Co. Park District Commissioners

Wood County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Dave Woessner has announced the reappointment of Mr. Dennis Parish and the appointment of Ms. Kimberly Rose to the Wood County Park District Board of Commissioners. Both appointments are for three year terms beginning January 1, 2020 and ending on December 31, 2022.

In announcing the appointments, Judge Woessner noted: “I am happy to reappoint Denny Parish and to appoint Kim Rose to our Wood County Park District Board of Commissioners. Denny’s active involvement on the board over the years has proved invaluable and has benefitted Wood County parks and communities. Kim’s keen interest in the outdoors and her skills in business will serve her well as a board member .”

Mr. Parish has been on the Park District Board since March of 2015. He served as the Board’s chairman in 2017 and 2018. Mr. Parish has over 40 years of public service including, but not limited to, service as a judge on the Ohio Sixth District Court of Appeals; serving as a Magistrate for both the Lucas and Wood County Juvenile Courts; participating with the Baldwin Woods Advisory Committee for the Wood County Park District; and being the past president of and a board member of the Wood County Historical Society. He resides in Perrysburg, Ohio.

Ms. Rose is the co-owner and operator of Don Rose Auctioneers, LLC. She is a licensed auctioneer and real estate broker in the State of Ohio and is a member of a variety of local, state, and national associations. A long time Wood County resident, Ms. Rose is a member of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and a graduate of the Bowling Green Leadership Program. She resides in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Judge Woessner also wishes to recognize outgoing board member Robert Hawker. In recognizing Mr. Hawker’s service on the Board, Judge Woessner noted: “I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Bob Hawker for his eight years of service on the Wood County Park District Board of Commissioners. Bob’s dedication to and work on the Board has truly left its mark on Wood County”

The Wood County Park District is comprised of 19 parks covering 1,100 acres. The other remaining board members include Tom Myers, Sandy Wiechman, and Bill Cameron.