Approved Council Minutes from 4/19/22

Here are the North Baltimore Village Council meeting minutes from April 19, 2022 as presented by the Village Clerk, and approved by the Council:
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
April 19, 2022 MINUTES
I. Pledge of Allegiance
Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
II. Roll Call:
Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Absent, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here
Mr. Cook made a motion to excuse Ms. Hosmer. Second by Ms. Zeigler.
All approved.
III. Approval of the Minutes:
Motion by Mr. Cook to approve the minutes of the April 5, 2022 meeting. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.
IV. Public Participation: nothing
V. Letters and Communications: nothing
VI. Administrative Reports:
Finance Officer: Attended the Wood County Commissioners Meeting as they are giving out money in the county for projects. We asked for approximately $10,900.00 for water main replacement and the loop under I75; looking into software for the cemetery, minutes and agenda; income tax 1% coming in
EMS Chief:
Fire Chief: any questions
Police Chief:
Utility Director:
DPW Superintendent:
Village Administrator: Eagleville bridge; parcel combination; American Home Place contacted the office; AEP power lines going through town/along the trail
Mr. Cook- heard anything on the hotel-call to fix it up? Rex Huffman from the Port Huffman talking about the hotel- new plan on routes at exit I75/safety plan
Clerk: Tabled Ordinance 2022 on hold- need school agreement first
Appointed Legal counsel: nothing
Mayor: Top of water tower is going on at 6:30 am tomorrow; 1 seat open for the upcoming dinner
VII. Standing Committees:
Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)- lot combination
Public Safety (Beaupry)-nothing
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)-vacation update-hand out(on hold) why was Veterans Day changed to the day after Thanksgiving? discussion
Public Works (Zeigler)-make sure the cemetery is cleaned up before Memorial Day- parade is on; flags in town/order poly flags per Mr. Julien, Village buys Ohio Flags-none at round-a-bout received a resignation from Greg Rockhill-go to the HS to see if anyone is interested
Mr. Julien made a motion to advertise for a PW employee. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved
Mr. Cook made a motion to accept Mr. Rockhill’s resignation as of April 14, 2022 with regret. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.
Public Utilities (Julien)-tower update
Finance and Technology (Cook)-Citizen Supporting NB
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business none
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions none
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions none
XI. Other New Business-nothing
XII. Other Old Business-nothing
XIII. Adjournment
Mr. Cook made a motion to adjourn at 6:20 PM. Second by
Ms. Beaupry. All approved.