Approved Council Minutes from 4/19/22

Here are the North Baltimore Village Council meeting minutes from April 19, 2022 as presented by the Village Clerk, and approved by the Council:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

April 19, 2022 MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance



Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:



Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Absent, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

Mr. Cook made a motion to excuse Ms. Hosmer. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

All approved.



III. Approval of the Minutes:



Motion by Mr. Cook to approve the minutes of the April 5, 2022 meeting. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

IV. Public Participation: nothing



V. Letters and Communications: nothing

VI. Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: Attended the Wood County Commissioners Meeting as they are giving out money in the county for projects. We asked for approximately $10,900.00 for water main replacement and the loop under I75; looking into software for the cemetery, minutes and agenda; income tax 1% coming in

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief: any questions

Police Chief:

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator: Eagleville bridge; parcel combination; American Home Place contacted the office; AEP power lines going through town/along the trail

Mr. Cook- heard anything on the hotel-call to fix it up? Rex Huffman from the Port Huffman talking about the hotel- new plan on routes at exit I75/safety plan

Clerk: Tabled Ordinance 2022 on hold- need school agreement first

Appointed Legal counsel: nothing

Mayor: Top of water tower is going on at 6:30 am tomorrow; 1 seat open for the upcoming dinner

VII. Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)- lot combination

Public Safety (Beaupry)-nothing

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)-vacation update-hand out(on hold) why was Veterans Day changed to the day after Thanksgiving? discussion

Public Works (Zeigler)-make sure the cemetery is cleaned up before Memorial Day- parade is on; flags in town/order poly flags per Mr. Julien, Village buys Ohio Flags-none at round-a-bout received a resignation from Greg Rockhill-go to the HS to see if anyone is interested

Mr. Julien made a motion to advertise for a PW employee. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved

Mr. Cook made a motion to accept Mr. Rockhill’s resignation as of April 14, 2022 with regret. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.



Public Utilities (Julien)-tower update

Finance and Technology (Cook)-Citizen Supporting NB

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business none

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions none

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions none

XI. Other New Business-nothing

XII. Other Old Business-nothing

XIII. Adjournment

Mr. Cook made a motion to adjourn at 6:20 PM. Second by

Ms. Beaupry. All approved.