Approved Minutes for Henry Township

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING

August 23,2022

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Wymer to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of August 9,2022 as presented. Roll call: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Casey that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling: $ 6,232.24

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other officials/guests present: C. North – Zoning Inspector, JP Miklovic – The NBXpress, Jason Westgate, Ted Francisco II – Road Supt.

Old Business

Mr. Casey reported that he has contacted Paul Dobson (Wood Co. Pros.) to discuss status of action on hotel property.

New Business

Mr. Westgate addressed the board regarding the regulation associated with mandatory lot frontages. Mr. North with contact county prosecutor about regulation and respond to the board and Mr. Westgate with information.

Mr. Francisco has been in discussion with J. Sisco from the Engineer’s office about condition of Potter Rd. that was improved by county forces in 2021. Mr. Sisco is formulating a plan.

There have been concerns expressed abut corn at the SE corner of Jerry City and Rudolph Rds. Mr. Francisco will contact Liberty Twp. road department.

Mr. Brumbaugh inquired about phone line along Freyman Rd. – status of relocating is unknown.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Submitted by: Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer