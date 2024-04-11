North Baltimore, Ohio

Approved Minutes from 03/26/24 Henry Township Meeting

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES                                                                                                            REGULAR MEETING

March 26, 2024

 

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call:  Present: Casey, Wymer.  Absent:  Brumbaugh

 

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of March 12, 2024 as presented.   Roll call:  Ayes: Casey, Wymer. Nays:  None. Motion carried.

 

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Casey that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling:  $  11,307.24

Roll call:  Ayes: Casey, Wymer.  Nays:  None.  Motion Carried.

 

Guests Present: Adam S. – The Shelly Co., Brad W. – Henry Bergman, Shane Johnson – Wood Co. Eng., JP Miklovic – The NBXPress

 

Old Business

 

Road Bids: – 3 received
 Henry Bergman: $572,222.50

 The Shelly Company: $547,586.60

 Gerken Paving: $548,786.10

No award pending review of documents by Wood Co. Eng.

 

Opened are review township survey: 76 total returned – 57 against solar, 58 against wind dev.

 

New Business

 

  1. North presented check from America’s Home Place for sign permit.

 

Will submit petition to vacate alleys in Hammansburg to County Commissioners

 

  1. Casey reported on visit and tour of Freedom Twp. maintenance facility.

 

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Casey to send re-zoning language to Zoning Commission.

Roll call:  Ayes: Casey, Wymer.  Nays:  None.  Motion Carried.

 

  1. Francisco reported:

Backhoe needs new rear tires. $700 each – It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Casey to approve replacement. Roll call:  Ayes: Casey, Wymer.  Nays:  None.  Motion Carried.

 

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

 

Source: Matt Davis,  Fiscal Officer

