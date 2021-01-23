Approved Minutes from 1/5/21 Village Council

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL MEETING

January 5, 2021 MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 6:15 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:

Here Absent

Mayor Janet Goldner _x___ ____

Bill Cook _x___ ____

Tim Engard _x___ ____

Mike Julien ____ _x___

Aaron Patterson _x___ ____

Mike Soltis _x___ ____

Leisa Zeigler _x___ ____

Mr. Patterson made a motion to excuse Mr. Julien. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Mr. Cook made a motion to appoint Mr. Soltis as President Pro Tem. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved with Mr. Patterson voting no.

Legal Council: filling in is Cory Kuhlman. Agreement with their office if something would happen. Interim. Has a wide array of experience/ prosecution. He sits on other council’s as well. Will do his best to help our Village.

We have/are advertising this position until January 18.

III. Election of the President of Council

Mr. Patterson made a motion to elect Mr. Julien as President of Council. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

IV. Assignment of Committees by the Mayor

Mr. Patterson made a motion to accept. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

V. Drawing of Seating Assignments for Councilmembers

-done

VI. Approval of the Mayor’s appointments to commissions and committees as presented.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to accept. Second by Mr. Soltis. All approved.

VII. Approval of the Minutes:

Mr. Patterson made a motion to accept the minutes of Dec. 15 as amended. (Page 3 Res. 10)

IV. Public Participation:

None

Letters and Communications:

None

Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: report at seat…Mr. Swartz will be at the Henry Twp meeting next Tuesday. Discussion on the EMS full time; cost; funding; who pays; budget; everyone pay their share.

EMS Chief: Permission to advertise for 3 full-time EMS Employees

Mr. Soltis made a motion to advertise for 3 FT EMS employees. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Fire Chief:

Police Chief: Nothing

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent:

Mr. Julien arrived at 6:11 PM

Village Administrator: 1) UV-Kirk Brothers approved 2) Smoke test is still being complied 3) Misc…copy of properties at COTW 5) CSX- ongoing issues; outside contractor did some work in town; working with others on contacts, contact State Rep/Senator 6) State Rte 18- WC Port Authority; additional truck traffic 7) Personnel advertised 8) Meetings

Mr. Julien suggested the JEDD committee be included in the State Route 18 meetings. Mr. Swartz and the Mayor are on the committee as well.

Clerk: First Readings: Ordinance 2021-01

Second Readings:

Third Readings:

Changeover of a liquor license

Appointed Legal counsel:

Mayor: New store in town at the old Cross Roads building- short discussion on business in town

Standing Committees:

Public Utilities (Mr. Patterson)

Combined with Mr. Julien

Economic and Community Development (Ms. Zeigler)

Mr. Dickerson to be at the February COTW

Finance and Technology (Mr. Engard)

Sitting down with Tony

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Julien)

Meeting and making some progress-Mr. Brillhart/Mr. Roberts/Mr. Patterson meeting at 9:00 am on Friday.

Public Works (Mr. Cook)

Nothing

Public Safety (Mr. Soltis)

Nothing

New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Patterson called back to work; Mr. Engard working 12 hr shifts

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-01 by number and title only for its first reading and suspend the second and third reading. second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2021-01 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2021-01 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE CODIFIED ORDINANCE SECTION 121.01(a)(1) REGULAR MEETINGS AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

Mr. Patterson made the motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

Other New Business

Comment- look at what we have done- this is a heavy burden to all- what we do affects the community and our reputation- move forward: water tower, new lines, updated streets downtown; other streets

XII. Other Old Business

Stewart Sign- sent an invoice- installed mid to late February

Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills in the sum of $503,160.56. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Adjournment

Mr. Cook made a motion to adjourn at 6:46 PM. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.

Approved Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Cory Kuhlman, Village Solicitor



Janet L. Goldner, Mayor