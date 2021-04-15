Approved Minutes from Henry Township

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES, REGULAR MEETING

March 23, 2021

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of March 9, 2021 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling: $ 275,061.64

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other officials/guests present: none

Old Business

Road bids will be opened at the 4/13/2021 meeting.

New Business

Baltz reported that the repairs to the alley in Hammansburg are almost complete.

An example of a “right-of-way” work permit from Liberty Twp. was presented – the Board will review and determine if this is something Henry Township is interested in adopting.

Zoning Report:

Permits written for Dominique pond, Baumbarer home, American Homes request for re-zoning

Zoning board will be meeting on 4/7/2021 to consider re-zoning of American Homes property

Sisco is coordinating the milling work on Hammansburg with contractors due to the County providing assistance with trucking.

It moved by Baltz, seconded by Wymer to donate $1000 to Buckeye Hook and Ladder for a new Jaws of Life apparatus. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Submitted by Fiscal Officer, Matt Davis