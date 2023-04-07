Approved Minutes From Recent Village Council Meeting

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

March 21, 2023

MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance



Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:



Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Absent, Ms. Zeigler-Absent

Mr. Cook made a motion to excuse Ms. Zeigler. Second by Mr. Julien.

All approved.

Ms. Beaupry made a motion to excuse Mr. Pelton. Second by Mr. Julien.

All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes:



Motion by Mr. Cook to approve the minutes of the March 7, 2023 meeting. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Motion by Ms. Hosmer to approve the minutes of the Special Meeting on March 14, 2023. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

Motion by Mr. Cook to approve the minutes of the Special Meeting on March 17, 2023. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

IV. Public Participation: none



V. Letters and Communications: none

VI. Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: in packer; books closed, balanced, working on grants and police wage

EMS Chief: no questions for chiefs

Fire Chief:

Police Chief:

Utility Director: no questions

DPW Superintendent: no questions

Village Administrator: Water Main Replacement- CT Consultants sent bid results, 2 lowest bids (Helms and Sons; Underground Utilities) References back, two pieces of legislation tonight for council to make their decision. East Broadway Reconstruction- Webex meeting with CT Consultants, TTL Associates came and took core samples of the road, found brick but sub base is good. CT working on the estimate. Insley Road Spec Building- part of the water line has been placed along with fire hydrants. Pads need poured and the building should come soon. NWWSD line- good progress on the project is being made. Govdeals Auction- is now live and receiving bids until March 29. ODOT US Bike Route Signs- 18 signs to be posted, 2 options on how to handle the process, no cost to the Village, signed agreement by April 1st. There was further discussion and Mr. Julien asked that the Route be adjusted.

Ms. Hosmer asked about what was going on with the UV issue. Mr. Robert’s sent the data info to Trojan. Deadline is coming up, 2 years next month. Mr. Zett’s said he will not discuss our legal situation in an open meeting.

Mr. Julien was curious who was on the reference list for the bidders? NB? No-he then made a comment that only the good ones were. Mr. Cook asked about Inlsey Road- Mr. Dickerson- in June the shell should be delivered; working on 2 to 4 leads for the building.

Clerk: First Readings: RESOLUTION 05-2023

RESOLUTION 07-2023

RESOLUTION 08-2023

RESOLUTION 09-2023

RESOLUTION 10-2023

ORDINANCE 04-2023

Second Readings: RESOLUTION 04-2023 Third Readings: RESOLUTION 03-2023

Ms. Zeigler asked we announce an upcoming meeting on Tuesday, March 28th at 4:00 pm for Economic and Community Development in the Village Chambers.

Appointed Legal counsel: nothing; Mr. Cook had information he handed out in a folder on ORC. Questioning the agreement with the Sheriff Department; legislative authority; time of notice; Ordinances not followed; ratified tonight with the Resolution that was drafted.



There was further discussion on all matters. Mr. Zett’s stated he will not discuss this in an open meeting. Mr. Julien mentioned an Executive session? Under what category? Need to do more work on this.

Mr. Pelton arrived at 6:51 pm

Mayor: Tornado Awareness hand out. March 22 at 9:50 am sirens will blow.

VII. Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Zeigler) meeting on March 28 at 4:00

Public Safety (Beaupry) still need officers; Mock Crash coming up May 4th

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien) need to contact VA

Public Works (Cook) cemetery signs- example was given to them, QR code

Motion by Mr. Julien to adopt the cemetery sign. Second by Mr. Cook. All agreed. Job description for Park person at COTW

Public Utilities (Pelton) a lot going on right now; Mr. Julien wanted to know why the road was cut out in front of the Village Office, were these all-new lines? New street- repave and compact it (B. Roberts)

Finance and Technology (Hosmer) nothing

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Julien made a motion to un-table Resolution 05-2023. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All agreed.

Tabled:

RESOLUTION 05-2023 A RESOLUTION RATIFYING THE MAYOR’S SIGNATURE ON THE WOOD COUNTY SHERIFF LAW ENFORCEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY



Resolution 05-2023 read by number and title only by the mayor for its first reading.

Mr. Cook made a motion to suspend the second and third readings and declare as an emergency. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Hosmer. Mr. Pelton and Ms. Beaupry voted YES; Mr. Cook, Ms. Hosmer, Mr. Julien vote NO. Motion did NOT pass.

Mr. Julien made a motion to read Resolution 07-2023 for its first reading. Second by Ms. Beaupry.

Resolution 07-2023 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 07-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTER AND FISCAL OFFICER TO EXECUTE AN AGREEMENT WITH BLACK SWAMP LOCATION SERVICES, LLC AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

Mr. Julien made a motion to suspend the second and third reading and declare an emergency. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Ms. Beaupry made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Mr. Julien. Ms. Beaupry voted YES; Mr. Cook, Ms. Hosmer, Mr. Julien and Mr. Pelton voted NO. Motion did NOT pass.

Mr. Julien made a motion to read Resolution 08-2023 for its first reading suspend the second and third reading. Second by Mr. Pelton.

Resolution 08-2023 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 08-2023 A RESOLUTION ACCEPTING THE BID OF HELMS & SONS EXCAVATING, INC., AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR AND FISCAL OFFICER TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH HELMS & SONS, INC. TO INSTALL A NEW WATERLINE, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

Discussion: Helms- issues with them when Mr. Julien was Mayor. Best interest of the Village. Questionable contractor.

Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Mr. Cook. Motion did NOT pass as all members voted no.

Mr. Julien made a motion to read Resolution 09-2023 by number and title only and to suspend the second and third readings. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Resolution 09-2023 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 09-2023 A RESOLUTION ACCEPTING THE BID OF UNDERGROUND UTILITIES, INC., AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR AND FISCAL OFFICER TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH UNDERGROUND UTILITIES, INC. TO INSTALL A NEW WATERLINE, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

Mr. Cook made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

Mayor read Resolution 10-2023 for its first reading by number and title only.

RESOLUTION 10-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE STATE OF OHIO, DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION FOR SIGN INSTALLATION AND MAINTENANCE. AGREEMENT ATTACHED AS EXHIBIT A.

Mr. Julien made a motion to read Ordinance 2023-04 by number and title only and to suspend the second and third readings. Second by Mr. Cook.

Ordinance 2023-04 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2023-04 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR OR HIS DESIGNEE TO REQUEST BIDS FOR WATER MAIN CONSTRUCTION ADMINISTRATION AND INSPECTION SERVICES AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

Mr. Cook made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Resolution 04-2023 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 04 – 2023 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023 Changes noted in red – Police only!



No motion, no vote

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Resolution 03-2023 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 03-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTER AND FISCAL OFFICER TO EXECUTE A COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT WITH NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT

Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

XI. Other New Business

Administration spending up to $50,000. (Hosmer) COTW



XII. Other Old Business nothing

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Ms. Hosmer asked about the Sheriff bill on the bills list. Mr. Julien said it should be paid out of the mayor’s fund. Did not ratify the Sheriff contract/agreement. VA is the contract signer. Need new resolution for Sheriff agreement. Retro active March 2. They patrol and do their duty.

Mr. Cook made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 134,631.11 with the condition of money coming from the mayor’s fund to pay Sheriff. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

XIV. Adjournment

Ms. Beaupry made a motion to adjourn at ______ PM. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

Approved, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor