Approved Minutes from Village Council 9/15/2020

These official minutes submitted by the elected Village Clerk Kathi Bucher were approved by the Village Council  of North Baltimore at the October 6, 2020 meeting:

 

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

September 15, 2020

MINUTES

 I.             Pledge of Allegiance

 

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 6:15 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

 

II.          Roll Call:

Here                Absent

Mayor Janet Goldner                                      _X___             ____

Bill Cook                                                        _X___             ____

Tim Engard                                                     _X___             ____

Mike Julien                                                     _X___             ____

Aaron Patterson                                              _X___             ____

Mike Soltis                                                      _X___             ____

Leisa Zeigler                                                   ____                __X__

Student Representative                                   ____                ____

            Not in roll call:

Clerk- Kathi Bucher                                       _X___             ____

Legal Counsel-Joel Kuhlman                         ____                _X___

 

Motion made by Mr. Julien to excuse Ms. Zeigler. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

 

III.       Approval of the Minutes:

Mr. Engard made a motion to approved the minutes from September 1. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.

 

IV.             Public Participation:

None

 

  1. Letters and Communications:

None

 

  1. Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: (hand out*)  We are doing well financially; received additional CARES Act funding ($21,768,06 in addition to the money we already received total of $65,304.18); Ord. tonight requesting approval of estimated receipts for 2021; Ord. tonight for special assessment; working with Chief’s Lafferty and Walter on a staffing plan.

 

            EMS Chief:     Two hires: Hayden Taylor and Dustin Grandowicz

Mr. Patterson made a motion to hire Hayden Taylor as PT EMT per form F-19a at $10.93/hr. starting 9-15-20. Second by Mr. Soltis. All approved.

 

Mr. Soltis made a motion to hire Dustin Grandowicz as a PT EMT per form F-19a at a rate of $10.93/hr starting 9-15-20. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.

           

Fire Chief: Anything about the increase in run pay? Waiting on the lawyer to look it over the language.

 

Police Chief: Nothing

 

Utility Director: Nothing

 

DPW Superintendent: The Legion could use the village’s help with a stuck flag via using the bucket truck.

 

Village Administrator:  200 Block- catch basins in, taking their time making sure everything is ok. B&J anticipated completion, Nov. 1. NRG- work on the shelter house has begun; 6 projects in all-Henry W. Bergman Inc. COTW please have the project information for council to look over, want to see change orders. UV- the design plans are out for viewing by the EPA-bidding soon. SANITARY smoke test- activities have been completed; report of non-compliance list is being made.

On going talk about the water with NWWSD; 10 Zoning permits; Pickleball almost ready to go; residential marketing (Andrew Mazak); USDA loan discussion; Park District grant application is in.

 

Mr. Patterson wanted to know if there was an Ordinance regarding the railroad crossings being blocked? Stopped for 2 hours: camera?  Thought there was something and wondered if it was enforceable.

 

Demo paper handed out regarding houses. Set aside money for this?

 

Mr. Cook questioned why there is no coffee shop around here. Shouldn’t someone call around and ask them here?

 

Clerk:  Nothing

 

Appointed Legal counsel:  Nothing

 

Mayor:  Nothing

 

  • Standing Committees:

 

Public Utilities (Mr. Patterson)

Nothing

 

Economic and Community Development (Ms. Zeigler)

            Nothing

 

Finance and Technology (Mr. Engard)         

            Nothing

 

            Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Julien)          

Handed out a flow chart showing organizational responsibilities of who is in charge of who a he saw it. Mr. Patterson didn’t agree. Talked about trees, where the wood should go, tree commission committee.

 

            Public Works (Mr. Cook)

COTW-shrub box, clippings, dog park(parvo); use baseball field (clean up your own dog’s mess): two workshops.

 

Mr. Patterson made a motion that the Round Table Committee request the shelter house and utilities for a family picnic in the park on October 10. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

 

Mr. Soltis made a motion to reserve the Park on June 12 and 13, 2021 for a Red, White and BBQ day. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.

 

Public Safety (Mr. Soltis)      

  • Request permission for the Police Chief to implement geese management activities at the municipal park and reservoir in accordance with Ohio Department of Natural Resources guidelines

