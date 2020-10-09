Approved Minutes from Village Council 9/15/2020

These official minutes submitted by the elected Village Clerk Kathi Bucher were approved by the Village Council of North Baltimore at the October 6, 2020 meeting:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

September 15, 2020

MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 6:15 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:

Here Absent

Mayor Janet Goldner _X___ ____

Bill Cook _X___ ____

Tim Engard _X___ ____

Mike Julien _X___ ____

Aaron Patterson _X___ ____

Mike Soltis _X___ ____

Leisa Zeigler ____ __X__

Student Representative ____ ____

Not in roll call:

Clerk- Kathi Bucher _X___ ____

Legal Counsel-Joel Kuhlman ____ _X___

Motion made by Mr. Julien to excuse Ms. Zeigler. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes:

Mr. Engard made a motion to approved the minutes from September 1. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.

IV. Public Participation:

None

Letters and Communications:

None

Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: (hand out*) We are doing well financially; received additional CARES Act funding ($21,768,06 in addition to the money we already received total of $65,304.18); Ord. tonight requesting approval of estimated receipts for 2021; Ord. tonight for special assessment; working with Chief’s Lafferty and Walter on a staffing plan.

EMS Chief: Two hires: Hayden Taylor and Dustin Grandowicz

Mr. Patterson made a motion to hire Hayden Taylor as PT EMT per form F-19a at $10.93/hr. starting 9-15-20. Second by Mr. Soltis. All approved.

Mr. Soltis made a motion to hire Dustin Grandowicz as a PT EMT per form F-19a at a rate of $10.93/hr starting 9-15-20. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.

Fire Chief: Anything about the increase in run pay? Waiting on the lawyer to look it over the language.

Police Chief: Nothing

Utility Director: Nothing

DPW Superintendent: The Legion could use the village’s help with a stuck flag via using the bucket truck.

Village Administrator: 200 Block- catch basins in, taking their time making sure everything is ok. B&J anticipated completion, Nov. 1. NRG- work on the shelter house has begun; 6 projects in all-Henry W. Bergman Inc. COTW please have the project information for council to look over, want to see change orders. UV- the design plans are out for viewing by the EPA-bidding soon. SANITARY smoke test- activities have been completed; report of non-compliance list is being made.

On going talk about the water with NWWSD; 10 Zoning permits; Pickleball almost ready to go; residential marketing (Andrew Mazak); USDA loan discussion; Park District grant application is in.

Mr. Patterson wanted to know if there was an Ordinance regarding the railroad crossings being blocked? Stopped for 2 hours: camera? Thought there was something and wondered if it was enforceable.

Demo paper handed out regarding houses. Set aside money for this?

Mr. Cook questioned why there is no coffee shop around here. Shouldn’t someone call around and ask them here?

Clerk: Nothing

Appointed Legal counsel: Nothing

Mayor: Nothing

Standing Committees:

Public Utilities (Mr. Patterson)

Nothing

Economic and Community Development (Ms. Zeigler)

Nothing

Finance and Technology (Mr. Engard)

Nothing

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Julien)

Handed out a flow chart showing organizational responsibilities of who is in charge of who a he saw it. Mr. Patterson didn’t agree. Talked about trees, where the wood should go, tree commission committee.

Public Works (Mr. Cook)

COTW-shrub box, clippings, dog park(parvo); use baseball field (clean up your own dog’s mess): two workshops.

Mr. Patterson made a motion that the Round Table Committee request the shelter house and utilities for a family picnic in the park on October 10. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

Mr. Soltis made a motion to reserve the Park on June 12 and 13, 2021 for a Red, White and BBQ day. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.

Public Safety (Mr. Soltis)