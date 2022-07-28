North Baltimore, Ohio

Approved Minutes from Village Council June Meeting

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

JUNE 21, 2022

MINUTES

I.             Pledge of Allegiance
Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II.          Roll Call:
Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

 III.       Approval of the Minutes:
Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the minutes of the May 17, 2022 meeting.  Second by Mr. Cook.  All approved.

IV.              Public Participation: Mike Soltis- repaint the caboose at the Park.
 Alan Jordan- E. South St- parking issue complaint- no parking signs- emergency vehicles need access

V.                Letters and Communications:  Mr. Cook- taxes and eagles

VI.             Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: income tax is coming in; doesn’t cover what didn’t pass; online payments are going up; cemetery software is ready, $300 resident grave price; new hire to input data; work on language for fire department levy

Mr. Cook made a motion to hire Angela Swartz as Finance Clerk per form F-19a as p/t temporary help starting June 22, 2022. Second by Mr. Julien.

All approved.

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief:

Police Chief: short staffed; start neighborhood watch; auxiliary police

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent: busy mowing

Village Administrator: Bridge- waiting on ODOT-select an engineer; Reconstruction-meeting-multiple phases-updated figure to come; CSX-mowing contract; Sidewalks-agreement for a contractor to come in and repair; Crossings-rough-crew to come in and fix crossings; NWWS; Purchase a vehicle for administration; hiring, moving of employee- Phillip Walter transfer and John Straley new hire, policy needs changed

Clerk: nothing

Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing

Mayor: Street Closure for GOST- Main St-RR to Cherry; Broadway-Second to Tarr St; Walnut-Second to Tarr; Maple-Second to Main

Mr. Julien made a motion to for the above road closures for GOST. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

VII.          Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer) Hancock Wood-ordered the building, land work to start this Fall-Todd Dickerson at next COTW; 4 acres on Maple under contract-go to planning commission first

Public Safety (Beaupry) Eagles at Park; Ladder truck on hold, Chief going to look at it; Eagles- Ms. Hosmer shared emails regarding conversations she had about the eagles. Federal level and district level, See handouts. GOST-fireworks-eagles- yes- no- need a document-geese issue 

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton) meeting set up with Chase

Public Works (Zeigler)-nothing

Public Utilities (Julien)-nothing

Finance and Technology (Cook)-camera’s

VIII.       New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Resolution 07-2022 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.
 

 Resolution 07-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

 
RESOLUTION 07-2022   A RESOLUTION GRANTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR THE AUTHORIZATION TO PURCHASE AND HAVE INSTALLED A NEW DUMP BED AND HYRDAULIC SYSTEM FOR 95 INTERNATIONAL 4900 FROM KALIDA TRUCK EQUIPMENT, INC NOT TO EXCEED $17,000.00.
 

Mr. Cook made the motion to read Resolution 08-2022 by number and title only for its first reading and to suspend the second and third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

 

Resolution 08-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 08 – 2022      A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH SOUTHEASTERN EQUIPMENT INC. TO PURCHASE ONE (1) 2021 KOBELCO SK45SRX-6E MINI-EXCAVATOR AND ATTACHMENTS FOR THE WATER & SEWER DEPARTMENT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $80,000.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

IX.             Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 05-2022 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Ms. Beapury.

Resolution 05-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 05 – 2022    A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE              ADMINISTRATOR TO SEEK QUOTES FOR A FEASABILITY STUDY TO DETERMINE IF IT IS MORE COST EFFECTIVE TO PURCHASE WATER AS OPPOSED TO PRODUCING IT.
 

X.        Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

            None

XI.             Other New Business-nothing

XII.    Other Old Business-nothing

XIII.       Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 264,764.26.  Second by Mr. Cook.  All approved.

XIV.        Adjournment

Mr.  Julien made a motion to adjourn at   6:53 PM.  Second by

            Mr. Cook.  All approved.

 

            Approved 
Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor 

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor

 

 

