Approved Minutes from Village Council June Meeting

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

JUNE 21, 2022

MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

III. Approval of the Minutes:

Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the minutes of the May 17, 2022 meeting. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

IV. Public Participation: Mike Soltis- repaint the caboose at the Park.

Alan Jordan- E. South St- parking issue complaint- no parking signs- emergency vehicles need access

V. Letters and Communications: Mr. Cook- taxes and eagles

VI. Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: income tax is coming in; doesn’t cover what didn’t pass; online payments are going up; cemetery software is ready, $300 resident grave price; new hire to input data; work on language for fire department levy

Mr. Cook made a motion to hire Angela Swartz as Finance Clerk per form F-19a as p/t temporary help starting June 22, 2022. Second by Mr. Julien.

All approved.

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief:

Police Chief: short staffed; start neighborhood watch; auxiliary police

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent: busy mowing

Village Administrator: Bridge- waiting on ODOT-select an engineer; Reconstruction-meeting-multiple phases-updated figure to come; CSX-mowing contract; Sidewalks-agreement for a contractor to come in and repair; Crossings-rough-crew to come in and fix crossings; NWWS; Purchase a vehicle for administration; hiring, moving of employee- Phillip Walter transfer and John Straley new hire, policy needs changed

Clerk: nothing

Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing

Mayor: Street Closure for GOST- Main St-RR to Cherry; Broadway-Second to Tarr St; Walnut-Second to Tarr; Maple-Second to Main

Mr. Julien made a motion to for the above road closures for GOST. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

VII. Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer) Hancock Wood-ordered the building, land work to start this Fall-Todd Dickerson at next COTW; 4 acres on Maple under contract-go to planning commission first

Public Safety (Beaupry) Eagles at Park; Ladder truck on hold, Chief going to look at it; Eagles- Ms. Hosmer shared emails regarding conversations she had about the eagles. Federal level and district level, See handouts. GOST-fireworks-eagles- yes- no- need a document-geese issue



Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton) meeting set up with Chase

Public Works (Zeigler)-nothing

Public Utilities (Julien)-nothing

Finance and Technology (Cook)-camera’s





VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Resolution 07-2022 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.



Resolution 07-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.



RESOLUTION 07-2022 A RESOLUTION GRANTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR THE AUTHORIZATION TO PURCHASE AND HAVE INSTALLED A NEW DUMP BED AND HYRDAULIC SYSTEM FOR 95 INTERNATIONAL 4900 FROM KALIDA TRUCK EQUIPMENT, INC NOT TO EXCEED $17,000.00.



Mr. Cook made the motion to read Resolution 08-2022 by number and title only for its first reading and to suspend the second and third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Resolution 08-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 08 – 2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH SOUTHEASTERN EQUIPMENT INC. TO PURCHASE ONE (1) 2021 KOBELCO SK45SRX-6E MINI-EXCAVATOR AND ATTACHMENTS FOR THE WATER & SEWER DEPARTMENT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $80,000.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 05-2022 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Ms. Beapury.

Resolution 05-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 05 – 2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO SEEK QUOTES FOR A FEASABILITY STUDY TO DETERMINE IF IT IS MORE COST EFFECTIVE TO PURCHASE WATER AS OPPOSED TO PRODUCING IT.



X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

XI. Other New Business-nothing



XII. Other Old Business-nothing

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 264,764.26. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

XIV. Adjournment

Mr. Julien made a motion to adjourn at 6:53 PM. Second by

Mr. Cook. All approved.

Approved

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor



Janet L. Goldner, Mayor