Approved Minutes from Village Council Special Meeting on 3/17/2023

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

Friday, March 17, 2023

4:00 PM

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

Minutes

Mayor called the meeting to order at 4:00 PM.

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry- Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer- Here, Mr. Julien- Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler- Here

Mayor quoted the rules of organization for a Special Meeting- state intent; if public participation- no one interested.

Call made to Legal Counsel- Mr. Zetts

III. New Business

Sheriff’s Office Agreement

Chief Lafferty approached the Mayor about a lack of shift coverage; Utilized the Sheriff Department. The Mayor signed the agreement as an emergency situation, hoping to be back to full staff soon. Mr. Zetts stated the agreement was not illegal. But did a draft to ratify/button up the issue for audit purposes. The signature should have been the Village Administrator. Contract is good. Ratified by everyone needed. Mr. Julien concerned why it took so long for council to hear/see the agreement. The Sheriff’s Department coverage for the month of February pay out of Mayor’s account. Sheriff signed the agreement on March 2. Would like a new Resolution- VA to email Mr. Zetts the information. Mr. Zetts’s suggested today’s Resolution be tabled.

Mr. Zett’s, who was on the phone, left the conversation.

IV. New Legislation

Mr. Julien made a motion to read Resolution 05-2023 for its first reading, suspend the 2nd and 3rd readings. Second by Mr. Cook.

Discussion: Ms. Zeigler questioned why when legal counsel suggested we table it why we would make a motion to read it. Several not in agreement to ratify. Mayor read rules of govern. Motion to table over rides the motion made to read Res. 05-2023 if a motion is made and passed.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to table Resolution 05-2023. Second by Ms. Beaupry. Vote: Yes- Ms. Beaupry, Ms. Hosmer, Mr. Julien, Ms. Zeigler.

No- Mr. Cook, Mr. Pelton. Motion passed.

RESOLUTION 05-2023 A RESOLUTION RATIFYING THE MAYOR’S SIGNATURE ON THE WOOD COUNTY SHERIFF LAW ENFORCEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY- TABLED

V. Motion to adjourn

Ms. Beaupry made a motion to adjourn at 4:42 pm. Second by Ms. Zeigler. No one opposed.

Approved,

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor