Approved NB Village Council Minutes from 11/1/22 Meeting

Here are the official, Council-approved minutes from the November 1, 2022 meeting as written by the Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

November 1, 2022

5:20 PM Prayer Mike Soltis

5:30 PM Meeting

MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance



Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:



Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here



III. Approval of the Minutes:



Motion by Mr. Cook to approve the minutes of the regular meeting on October 18, 2022 Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

IV. Public Participation: Mike Soltis, NBACM, Citizen- Recycling, where will we take it? Heard it was closed.

Mason’s Steve Thompson, Gene Patterson, Doug Troutner, Larry Bateson- all were at the meeting to voice their concern on the fence around the Water Plant which has displaced the Mason’s recycling area. The Water Plant needs to be secured at all times due to upcoming EPA guidelines. Other options for the Mason’s in town? Heard there will be dumpsters around town for citizens and it will cause more of a mess as things will not be picked up such as furniture, tv’s, personal trash, etc… other towns face this problem now. There was no notice given, there is a contract with the Mason’s. There isn’t enough room down there if/when another building goes up. More discussion went on. The whole issue is due to security around the Water Plant, recycling available until the fence is complete. Mayor apologized for the lack of communication. The Mason’s can set up and run until a future date is established. Recycling is a plus for our Village, they go above and beyond and donate money back. They invite everyone to come down and see what they do.

V. Letters and Communications: Mr. Cook had information about the Ten Commandments that was removed from the corner on Millstream property. The church put it there, it has nothing to do with the Village. Some discussion on who wanted it removed, why, etc… Private property, not a Village issue.

VI. Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer:

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief: Great job at the Parade, Trick or Treat, huge fire

Police Chief:

Utility Director: Fence looks great

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator: PEP- insurance coverage, added the new fire truck and increased the coverage on the EMS rig; Housing Study- reached out to three groups but only two responded-National Land Advisory, Vogt, Plante Moran, VA talked about each group and what they offer; Village Clean Up- crews have been hard at work; DPW Building- had Dunipace Buildings out to look at the site, conveyed typed of building and features.

Clerk: nothing First Reading ORDINANCE 2022-12

ORDINANCE 2022-13

ORDINANCE 2022-14

ORDINANCE 2022-15

RESOLUTION 18-2022

Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing

Mayor: nothing

VII. Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer) Todd Dickerson will be at next COTW

Public Safety (Beaupry) Great job at the Parade, nice to see our Chief in the new truck, good job on Trick or Treat

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton) set up a meeting about event permit- April in the office asked to have the Shelter House policy reviewed; maybe included in the event permit? Others?

Public Works (Zeigler) Ms. Zeigler asked about the cemetery’s new system to be included in an update Ordinance? Cemetery plots, application, handbook. The deed is processed on the software. Mr. Cook asked about sidewalks, where are we at with these? Some of the walks are the property owner’s responsibility. Mayor to ask at tomorrow’s meeting.

Public Utilities (Julien) nothing, will not be at next COTW due to working the poll booths.

Finance and Technology (Cook) nothing, will not be at next COTW due to working the poll booths; keep in mind the pay raise for the mayor’s position.

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-12 by number and title only for its first reading and to suspend the second and third reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Ordinance 2022-12 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-12 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE RENEWAL OF VILLAGE PROPERTY AND LIABILITY INSURANCE WITH THE PUBLIC ENTITIES POOL OF OHIO FOR THE 2022 – 2023 ANNIVERSARY CONTRIBUTION AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $77,300 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY



Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-13 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Ordinance 2022-13 read by number and title only by the mayor.



ORDINANCE 2022-13 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS AND INCREASED ESTIMATED REVENUES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-14 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2022-14 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-14 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS APPROPRIATED FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-15 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Ordinance 2022-15 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-15 AN ORDINANCE TO MAKE APPROPRIATIONS FOR CURRENT EXPENSES AND OTHER EXPENDITURES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, STATE OF OHIO, DURING THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2023

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 18-2022 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Resolution 18-2022 read by number and title by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 18-2022 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

XI. Other New Business-nothing

XII. Other Old Business-nothing

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 81,634.78. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

XIV. Adjournment

Mr. Cook made a motion to adjourn at 7:01 PM. Second by

Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Approved

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts , Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor