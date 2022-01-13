Approved Village Council Meeting Minutes from Special Meeting-12/14/21

Here are the official approved Village Council meeting minutes from the Special Meeting-12/14/21, as recorded by Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher.

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

5:30 PM

MINUTES

The mayor called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM with the Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Mr. Cook-Here, Mr. Engard- Here, Mr. Julien -Here, Mr. Patterson-Here, Mr. Soltis- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

Public Hearing

A public hearing is being held on request by Hancock Wood Electric Cooperative for a change in zoning for parcel #F23-310-2500000-14000, commonly known as 0 Quarry Road from R-1 “Low Density Residential” to M-2 “General Industrial”

Todd Dickerson, Village Consultant- talked about the new development that has been three years in the making- all party’s have come to an agreement, zoning needs changed

John Burton, Eagle Landing- concern, truck, roads, trees to break the land from residential (barrier)- warehouse, lights (energy user) once rezoned anyone can come in. Mr. Patterson asked what our zoning says? -provide some sort of barrier

Jeff (Amy) Tietje- barrier (natural) Bakery Feed had to have it-rezoned- no idea who will be going in there- fumes/smells- access roads who will keep them up? Storm water issue/flooding; catch basins will be put in, retention pond…Mr. Julien said Wood County will be involved…noise, trucks horns, birds are an issue at Bakery Feeds (they shoot off a cannon) tax abatement

Bud Straley- heard it’s a Plastic Company going in (smell); spec building, more buildings, sell it-what good is zoning if you keep changing it- people can’t change it, yes, they can- what’s wrong with out by CSX, isn’t that for sale? Eagle Landing is too close to his fence yet nothing was ever done about that/missing paperwork when he asked to see the zoning- Hancock Wood in our city limits? Yes

Mr. Julien said the property off RTE18 near I75 needs rezoned and they will have to go through the same process- houses, need a developer-

Mr. Patterson said we have to have economic development/create revenue as we need public safety and roads.

People can’t just put in what they want. They need to go to the planning commission and council.

Hancock Wood has always operated with the Village in good faith, no issues

Add barrier to the Ordinance

Do a first reading tonight, add that to the Ordinance. Protect the residents.

We can’t control who sells and who buys-location is great-right off I75

New Legislation

ORDINANCE 2021-30 ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ZONING DISTRICT MAP BUY CHANGING THE ZONING CLASSIFICATION OF PARCEL #F23-310-2500000-14000, FROM R-1 LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL TO M-2 GENERAL INDUSTRIAL

Request to move into executive session- in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G)(1) to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official

Motion to adjourn Special Council Meeting and reconvene into the Committee of the Whole at 6:09pm

Village Clerk

Mayor

Brian Zetts, Legal