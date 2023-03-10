Approved Village Council Minutes from 02/21/23

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

February 21, 2023

MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

III. Approval of the Minutes:

Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the Regular meeting minutes of the ___February 7, 2023_____ meeting. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Motion by Mr. Cook to approve the Special meeting minutes of the _February 14, 2023_ meeting. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

IV. Public Participation: none



V. Letters and Communications: none

VI. Administrative Reports:

Ms. Beaupry made a motion to add new hire, Bradley McBride, to the agenda under Roman Numeral Seven. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

Finance Officer: nothing

EMS Chief: nothing

Fire Chief: nothing

Police Chief: report at meeting

Utility Director: nothing

DPW Superintendent: nothing

Village Administrator: Water Main Replacement- Held the bid opening last Thursday. (4bids- Helms $ Sons Excavating was the lowest) CT Consultants will review all the bids. UV- Met with Trojan and Peterman representatives at the Water Plant. The engineer from Trojan said they would never have approved the serpentine design and preliminarily said what they believed would fix the problem. Collecting data to send them over the next few weeks. Downtown Beautification- I reached out to Lorie from Acceleration by Design. I am waiting on a response of services she provides. Water Street Bridge- Copy of Legislation to Mannik and Smith, they have begun set-up and scheduling the field work.

CT has been guiding us. Ms. Zeigler questioned why the Coop Agreement? It is Federal money that the County received and gave to NWW to funnel the money. This tells them we agree, if not in agreement, no money. It has been rewritten twice. If not comfortable, we can have Mr. Zetts look it over. Ms. Zeigler pointed out “any service beyond the scope of work”. Paragraph four of the Resolution “acquisition /or construction of the Project”. Agreement duration- June 2024. Will the money cover all the lines? It will cover as many lines, if not all, until the money is depleted. Notify of all changes.

Clerk: nothing

Appointed Legal counsel: nothing

Mayor: Handout: Ohio Open Meeting Act; Meeting Organization was/is in your green spiral handout from last year. Special Meetings- follow agenda; Sunshine Law- Ohio Attorney General

Committee meetings- do minutes, record, share. Needs posted at NBXpress, The Courier and The Sentinel. ALL meetings. Send to April in the office as well to be posted on the sign board.

Mr. Cooked said he checked with some legal people and you do not have to sign your name on the PP sheet to talk.

VII. Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Zeigler)- Mr. Dickerson’s contract; she is talking with him and there are somethings in the works.

Public Safety (Beaupry)

Ms. Beaupry made a motion to hire Bradley McBride as a F/T Police Officer per form F-19a at a rate of $20.50 per hour with a hire date of February 22, 2023. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien) Nothing

Public Works (Cook)- Park Person- need to talk to FO. Committee needs to meet; Wildlife habitat for Memorial Park. Alternative to pond discussion. VA told us that there would have to be a study done, you can’t just fill in (change) the status of the pond. County won’t approve it to be filled in without it



Public Utilities (Pelton)- nothing

Finance and Technology (Hosmer)- ipads- motion to get them ordered. HP Probook 11, $249.00/unit. Take home? Sign out? Responsible for them. Add programs.

Ms. Hosmer made a motion to authorize Finance Officer to expedite the purchase of HP Probook 11 at a cost not to exceed $2,500.00. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

The NWO dinner is coming up, let the Mayor know via email if you would like to attend.

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Does not need to be an emergency.

Mr. Julien made a motion to read Resolution 03-2023 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Resolution 03-2023 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 03-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTER AND FISCAL OFFICER TO EXECUTE A COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT WITH NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT (AND TO DECLARE AND EMERGENCY)



IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions- none



X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions-none

XI. Other New Business-

XII. Other Old Business

XIII. Payment of the Bills- none

XIV. Adjournment

Mr. Cook made a motion to adjourn at _6:18 __ PM. Second by

Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Approved

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts , Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor