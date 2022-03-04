Approved Village Council Minutes

+
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
February 15, 2022
MINUTES
I. Pledge of Allegiance
Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
II. Roll Call:
Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here
III. Approval of the Minutes:
Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the minutes of the February 1, 2022 meeting. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.
IV. Public Participation: none
V. Letters and Communications: none
VI. Administrative Reports:
Finance Officer: books closed, finance reports, bills, Resolution 02-2022
EMS Chief:
Fire Chief: nothing to report
Police Chief:
Utility Director:
DPW Superintendent:
Village Administrator: The Mayor and FO put together a report.
-VA search- 3 new applications
-everyone has been working together making sure all aspects are covered.
-income tax ballot language has been approved
-snow plow has arrived
-three grants in progress
Clerk: Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled
ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000
Appointed Legal counsel: nothing
Mayor: State of Village Address
-4 open seats
-VA left
-Doug Wickard retired
-Brian Zetts new legal counsel
-census-3369
-many projects
VII. Standing Committees:
Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)
-Grants-how hard is it to receive grants- these move slow and have guidelines
-Emailed Todd Dickerson to invite him to the March 8th meeting
-Mr. Cook brought up concern regarding unbecoming areas in the Village
-Mr. Pelton to look up Ordinance to protect us from dilapidated homes
Public Safety (Beaupry)
-all good
-EMS waiting on finishing up new ambulance
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)
-handout*
-new resumes to be sent to the council members by the Mayor
– we follow ORC guidelines-same questions to each candidate, structured interviews; Ms. Zeigler asked if the questions the team asks can be shared with all members, ORC gives basic guidelines
Public Works (Zeigler)
-snow plow is here
-2 weeks out new cruiser for Police
-Mr. Cook wants a street light at Insley and Eagleville, it is not in our limits
Public Utilities (Julien)
-water tower is still moving along
-backhoe down, estimate $10,000+
Mr. Julien made a motion for Southeastern to fix the backhoe at a cost not to exceed $15,000.00. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.
Finance and Technology (Cook)
-thankful to be able to negotiate VA salary
-natural gas going up
-salary step program? FA working on it
-gravel on Beecher St. hole was dug and not filled in properly (Col. Gas)
-no parking sign on Beecher St. is missing
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
Mr. Julien made a motion to read Resolution 02-2022 by number and title only for its first reading and to suspend the second and third readings. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.
Resolution 02-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor
RESOLUTION 02-2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO APPLY FOR, ACCEPT, AND ENTER INTO A WATER SUPPLY REVOLVING LOAN ACCOUNT (WSRLA) AGREEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR PLANNING, DESIGN AND/OR CONSTRUCTION OF WATER FACILITIES; AND DESIGNATING A DEDICATED REPAYMENT SOURCE FOR THE LOAN AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY
Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
None
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
None
XI. Other New Business
None
XII. Other Old Business
None
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 122,016.37. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.
XIV. Adjournment
Mr. Cook made a motion to adjourn at 6:48 PM. Second by
Ms. Beaupry. All approved.
Approved,
Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
Brian Zetts , Village Solicitor
Janet L. Goldner, Mayor