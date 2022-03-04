Approved Village Council Minutes

+

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

February 15, 2022

MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here



III. Approval of the Minutes:

Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the minutes of the February 1, 2022 meeting. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

IV. Public Participation: none



V. Letters and Communications: none

VI. Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: books closed, finance reports, bills, Resolution 02-2022



EMS Chief:

Fire Chief: nothing to report

Police Chief:

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator: The Mayor and FO put together a report.

-VA search- 3 new applications

-everyone has been working together making sure all aspects are covered.

-income tax ballot language has been approved

-snow plow has arrived

-three grants in progress

Clerk: Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled

ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000

Appointed Legal counsel: nothing

Mayor: State of Village Address

-4 open seats

-VA left

-Doug Wickard retired

-Brian Zetts new legal counsel

-census-3369

-many projects

VII. Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)

-Grants-how hard is it to receive grants- these move slow and have guidelines

-Emailed Todd Dickerson to invite him to the March 8th meeting

-Mr. Cook brought up concern regarding unbecoming areas in the Village

-Mr. Pelton to look up Ordinance to protect us from dilapidated homes

Public Safety (Beaupry)

-all good

-EMS waiting on finishing up new ambulance

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)

-handout*

-new resumes to be sent to the council members by the Mayor

– we follow ORC guidelines-same questions to each candidate, structured interviews; Ms. Zeigler asked if the questions the team asks can be shared with all members, ORC gives basic guidelines

Public Works (Zeigler)

-snow plow is here

-2 weeks out new cruiser for Police

-Mr. Cook wants a street light at Insley and Eagleville, it is not in our limits

Public Utilities (Julien)

-water tower is still moving along

-backhoe down, estimate $10,000+

Mr. Julien made a motion for Southeastern to fix the backhoe at a cost not to exceed $15,000.00. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Finance and Technology (Cook)

-thankful to be able to negotiate VA salary

-natural gas going up

-salary step program? FA working on it

-gravel on Beecher St. hole was dug and not filled in properly (Col. Gas)

-no parking sign on Beecher St. is missing

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Julien made a motion to read Resolution 02-2022 by number and title only for its first reading and to suspend the second and third readings. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Resolution 02-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor

RESOLUTION 02-2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO APPLY FOR, ACCEPT, AND ENTER INTO A WATER SUPPLY REVOLVING LOAN ACCOUNT (WSRLA) AGREEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR PLANNING, DESIGN AND/OR CONSTRUCTION OF WATER FACILITIES; AND DESIGNATING A DEDICATED REPAYMENT SOURCE FOR THE LOAN AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY



Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

XI. Other New Business

None

XII. Other Old Business

None

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 122,016.37. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

XIV. Adjournment

Mr. Cook made a motion to adjourn at 6:48 PM. Second by

Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

Approved,

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts , Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor