Approved Village Minutes from 9/20/22 Council Meeting

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

September 20, 2022

MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance



Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:



Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here



III. Approval of the Minutes:



Motion by Mr. Cook to approve the minutes of the September 6, 2022 meeting. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

IV. Public Participation: none



V. Letters and Communications: Gazebo issue- not ours, it is the Chambers

VI. Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: Report, general fund is up; some budgets are under budget; taxes coming in; couple of things to act on tonight- Employee Dishonesty Coverage (PEP), this is just a change in bond to position rather than individual, cheaper; County Auditor is the 1st step in the budgets

Ms. Zeigler asked about the fire truck pay off, which one-the pumper is paid yearly

Buckeye Hook and Ladder is the fire fund-501C3

K-9 fund- keep it? Chief has info on this

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief: nothing

Police Chief:

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator: Water Main Replacement- submitted the design and they were approved but we added changes-resubmit. CT Consultants- re-estimate the Broadway Street Reconstruction cost of $2.8mil. CT Consultants-Water Street Resurfacing there is funding available. UV system- Attorney is on it, sending a letter. Grass violations-31; Zoning permits-60

Clerk: First Readings: ORDINANCE 2022-10

ORDINANCE 2022-11E

RESOLUTION 13-2022E

RESOLUTION 14-2022E

RESOLUTION 15-2022

Second Readings: RESOLUTION 12-2022 Third Readings: ORDINANCE 2022-05

ORDINANCE 2022-06

ORDINANCE 2022-07

ORDINANCE 2022-08

ORDINANCE 2022-09



Appointed Legal counsel: keeping him busy

Mayor: From ORC handout; VA is busy your items will not always go to the top of the list

VII. Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer) Vogt Strategic Insights (handout)-VA to handle this Maple Street land-is not our business; lot sold on the corner

Public Safety (Beaupry) Handout- raises in the Police Department; short staffed, trying to keep our Village safe, Sheriff Dept is not an option, their next raise would be in 2024; no change in insurance

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton) nothing

Public Works (Zeigler) All Events permit-cover the whole village-get something going on it, an Ordinance; the rr doors at the Park look great

Public Utilities (Julien) Water tower is complete, Streets-make sure all utilities are done first, then pave, let us do it properly so it lasts; UV already touched on; old tower will be down in a few weeks; make sure Poe, Broadway sewer is all done, water mains this Spring out for a bid

Finance and Technology (Cook) Fire levy- do anything for it?

Add Resolution 16-2022 to section VIII- All approved

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-10 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2022-10 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-10 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE POLICIES AND PROCEDURES FOR THE PURCHASE AND PAYMENT FOR GOODS AND SERVICES FOR THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, WOOD COUNTY, OHIO

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-11 by number and title only for its first reading and to suspend the second and third reading. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

Ordinance 2022-11 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022 – 11 AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING THE ESTIMATE OF REVENUES FOR THE BUDGET YEAR BEGINNING JANUARY 1, 2023, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 13-2022 by number and title only and to suspend the second and third readings. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

Resolution 13-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 13- 2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE FINANCE OFFICER TO EXECUTE AN EMPLOYEE DISHONESTY AND FAITHFUL PERFORMANCE OF DUTY COVERAGE DOCUMENT RATHER THAN A SURETY BOND AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Resolution 14-2022 by number and title only and to suspend the second and third reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Resolution 14-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 14-2022 A RESOLUTION ACCEPTING THE AMOUNTS AND RATES AS DETERMINED BY THE BUDGET COMMISSION AND AUTHORIZING THE NECESSARY TAX LEVIES AND CERTIFYING THEM TO THE COUNTY AUDITOR PER ORC 5705.34, 35, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 15-2022 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Resolution 15-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 15-2022 CONTRACT TO FURNISH EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT BETWEEN WOOD COUNTS, OHIO, AND THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

Mr. Julien made a motion to read Resolution 16-2022 for its first reading and to suspend the second and third readings. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Resolution 16-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 16 – 2022 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR FISCAL YEARS 2022 AND 2023 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

IX. Second Ordinances and Resolutions

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 12-2022 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Mr. Cook.

Resolution 12-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 12 – 2022 A RESOLUTION GRANTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR THE AUTHORIZATION TO PURCHASE TWO (2) SENTINEL AIQ ULTRASONIC ALGAE DEVICES FOR $19,500 EACH AND THEIR ATTACHMENTS FOR THE TREATMENT OF THE VILLAGE RESERVOIRS FROM MARYLAND BIOCHEMICAL, NOT TO EXCEED $43,000.00.

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-05 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Mr. Julien.

Ordinance 2022-05 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-05 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF LIGHTING OF THE STREETS, ALLEY WAYS, AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2022, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

Mr. Cook made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-06 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Ordinance 2022-06 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-06 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF CLEANING THE STREETS, ALLEY WAYS, AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2022, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-07 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2022-07 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-07 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CERTIFICATION OF SEWER INSTALLATION AGREEMENTS AS SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-08 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Ordinance 2022-08 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-08 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF TRIMMING, MAINTAINING AND PLANTING OF TREES ALONG THE STREETS, ALLEY WAYS, AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2022, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-09 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2022-09 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-09 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE EDITION AND INCLUSION OF CERTAIN ORDINANCES AS PARTS OF THE VARIOUS COMPONENT CODES OF THE CODIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

XI. Other New Business

XII. Other Old Business

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 98,250.97. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

XIV. Adjournment

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adjourn at 6:38 PM. Second by

Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Approved Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor