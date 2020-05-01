April 2020 Board of Education Meeting

By Sue Miklovic

The North Baltimore Board of Education held their April 28, 2020 meeting “virtually” on Tuesday evening due to the Covid-19 pandemic. All members were present.

After tweaking a few glitches with their technology, the meeting moved swiftly through the short agenda.

Powell Elementary Principal Mrs Jonelle Semancik started it off with the report of activity, highlighting the actions of the Powell staff to make sure learning is still happening for the students.

New NBHS Principal Mr Chad Kiser, who began in that position on April 11th also reported on activities at NBHS/Middle School. He said “I got to meet several of the students as they came in to clean out their lockers for the year. All the lockers at the middle school and high school are completely done.”

Superintendent Ryan Delaney announced that a plan had been formed for holding a 2020 graduation ceremony that meets the requirements of social distancing and no large groups. It will be held Friday, May 22nd from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. It will be available live by video, and recorded for later viewing. See a separate related article here on theNBX or check out NB schools website: nbls.org Congratulations to the 52 kids who are graduating from NBHS!

Mr. Delaney also shared that from 24-28 brown bag lunches are still being distributed every weekday at Powell School.

In Board action:

*The board approved several one year and two- year contracts for certified and classified staff in a variety of positions.

*The board approved the list of 2020 seniors eligible to graduate with the class of 2020.

*The board approved a service being provided at no charge from Casey Farms to farm the acres of farm ground owned by the district and to donate the harvested crop to the district for the 2020 growing season.

*The board approved an agreement with Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for visually impaired services for the 2020 – 2021 school year on an as needed basis.

*The board approved a one-year leave of absence to Julie Carr, Elementary Teacher for the 2020- 2021 school year as requested.

*The board approved a resolution with the North Baltimore Education Association to approve a three-year agreement and an increase to staff of 2.25% for each year of the contract beginning July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024. This includes certified and classified staff.

*The board accepted a donation of $829.40 from John and Leisa Harden for the districts lunch account balances which will cover all unpaid student lunch accounts for the 2020 school year. (Editor’s note–WOW—What a generous thing to do! #BelieveinNB)