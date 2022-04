Friday, April 29; 7:00 – 9:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Have you ever wanted to learn how to make your own art supplies? Join us for this class on nature-based ink making. Class will include a tutorial on ink making, opportunities to use the ink, and a mini-ink set to take home. Registration required.

Program Fee: $10, or $7 for Friends of the Parks Members

