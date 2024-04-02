April Events at Wood County Museum

Free First Friday & Make & Take Craft

April 5 | First Friday of Each Month Come out to the Wood County Museum for free Museum admission every first Friday! *NEW* in 2024 – Free make & take craft on Free First Friday Days!

Kid-Friendly April Make & Take Craft: Spring Critter Masks

*while supplies last* Free First Friday is presented by: Visit BG Ohio, Visit Perrysburg, & Rossford CVB Demonstration Day: Blacksmithing

April 6 | 10:00AM-2:00PM



The Wood County Museum will host a Demonstration Day featuring the Northwest Ohio Blacksmiths Association as they keep the art of blacksmithing stoked in heart of Wood County with an Open Forge Demonstration from 10 AM – 2 PM. Watch seasoned blacksmiths or try your hand at this lost art.



This event is FREE to attend!



The museum will be open from 12PM – 4 PM on Saturday, April 6 with regular admission, $7 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans and children. The Museum is handicap accessible with an elevator, handicap restrooms, and ample parking in the visitor lot as well as behind the museum (south side). The south elevator entrance is also behind the museum. APRIL TEA & TALK SERIES

APRIL 18 • 2:00PM • WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

Reservations required by April 14, 2024



The Wood County Museum welcomes Joy Bennett from the Hancock Historical Museum, to be the speaker for the upcoming Tea & Talk Series on April 18th, 2:00PM, at the Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green, Ohio.



The April tea is titled “Sci-Fi Movies of the 1950s”. The 1950s are known as the definitive era for science fiction films. Many were low-budget and geared towards a teenage audience. They touched on popular culture and political themes of the decade, including infiltration and nuclear weapons. These films played on the public’s fear of nuclear war, showing how the idyllic picture of the 1950s could easily become a dystopian nightmare.



Once again, the Museum is partnering with The Summer Kitchen. The featured tea selection is called Sweet Summertime: this is a fruit tea that captures the taste of summer with hints of pineapple, lemon, and rhubarb.



Reservations and payment need completed by Sunday, April 14th. There are two methods for payment. Either call 419-352-0967 and museum staff can assist or visit woodcountyhistory.org to pay online. Admission includes tea and light refreshments by local caterer So Many Somethings out of Perrysburg, Ohio, and program. Member pricing is $25, while non-member and special diet meals (gluten free or vegan) are $30. All ticket sales are final. Tickets are non-transferrable and non-refundable.



This program is part of the 2024 Tea & Talk series hosted by the Wood County Museum. A complete list of teas and other programs can be found at woodcountyhistory.org Get Tickets Now! Join Mike McMaster as he gives an education program over various Wood County topics! Odds and Ends of Wood County: Part 2 Mike McMaster has been driving, and getting lost, in Wood County and surrounding areas for 20 years. In that time he has found many strange and historical things. In this program we will see some of them. Some have stories, others will remain history mysteries. Monday, April 1: Wood County Committee On Aging, program begins at 11:00AM Tuesday, April 9: Rossford Senior Center, program begins at 12:15PM Wednesday, April 24: Pemberville Senior Center, program begins at 12:15PM

Black Swamp Stories Part 3 This program discovers the location of the mysterious Dutchmen’s Deadening, the gift of Johnny Chapman, and the origins of the most iconic barn in all of Wood County (in Mike McMaster’s opinion). Tuesday, April 2: Grand Rapids Senior Center, program begins at 12:15PM Monday April 22: Walbridge Senior Center, program begins at 12:15PM

Indian Hills and Whittlesey’s Mystery The distinctive shape of Indian Hills Elementary School in Rossford has fascinated students, teachers, and residents of Rossford since its construction. Learn about this unique structure, the archeology conducted there and the mysteries described by Charles Whittlesey that lay buried beneath Rossford. Wednesday, April 10: Rossford Public Library, program begins at 6:00PM

The History of Wood County, through the Life of Charles Evers Part 1 Learn about the history of Wood County as told through the experiences of newspaperman Charles Evers. This program covers the settling of the Evers family in Wood County to the period Charles Evers was Sheriff. The historical roots of many of Evers’ tales are revealed. Tuesday, April 30: Perrysburg Senior Center, program begins at 12:30PM



*THESE PROGRAMS ARE NOT HELD AT THE WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM, SEE SCHEDULE FOR LOCATIONS* Not yet a member? Join today and support YOUR local museum! Member benefits: Free Museum Admission, Admission discounts on teas and other programs, Invitations to member-only events, Chanticleer quarterly newsletter, 10% off Gift Shop items, Satisfaction of supporting the educational programs and preservation efforts of the Society. JOIN TODAY!