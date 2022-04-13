COLUMBUS – April is Financial Literacy Month and Ohio Department of Insurance Director Judith L. French is urging Ohioans to take advantage of the department’s educational information and support services to become empowered insurance consumers. “We are here to serve, protect, and empower Ohio insurance consumers,” French said. “Consumers can come to us with their insurance questions, to access our wide-ranging educational resources, and to file an insurance complaint. Our services and information are free and unbiased.” The department assists thousands of insurance consumers annually by answering questions, providing educational materials, and investigating their insurance complaints. Last year, the department saved or recovered $34 million for insurance consumers by helping resolve coverage and claim disputes, identify financial assistance programs, and outline suitable coverage options. French shared three ways Ohioans can become wiser insurance consumers with the department’s help: Do your research: Study the different types of insurance and their associated keywords and meanings. Also, learn how to best shop for insurance and know your rights and responsibilities. Educational insurance tips sheets, guides, toolkits, and insurance shopping insights, including for mental health insurance, are available on the department’s website, insurance.ohio.gov, as well as www.naic.org.

Study the different types of insurance and their associated keywords and meanings. Also, learn how to best shop for insurance and know your rights and responsibilities. Educational insurance tips sheets, guides, toolkits, and insurance shopping insights, including for mental health insurance, are available on the department’s website, insurance.ohio.gov, as well as www.naic.org. Know your rights: Ohio law allows you to file a complaint or appeal a coverage, claim, and healthcare service decision made by your insurance company. You can do this through the department’s website, where you can also research the license status of insurance agents and companies in Ohio. You can even learn if you are the beneficiary of a missing life insurance policy and file a complaint if you receive a surprise medical bill.

Ohio law allows you to file a complaint or appeal a coverage, claim, and healthcare service decision made by your insurance company. You can do this through the department’s website, where you can also research the license status of insurance agents and companies in Ohio. You can even learn if you are the beneficiary of a missing life insurance policy and file a complaint if you receive a surprise medical bill. Seek help: To talk with a department insurance expert about automobile, homeowners, life, health, mental health, and other insurance types call 1-800-686-1526 and 1-800-686-1578 for Medicare help. You can also participate in the department’s interactive insurance webinars. Another option available is to utilize the expertise of a licensed insurance agent. The department regulates the Ohio insurance market, one of the largest in the world. For the latest department news, subscribe to the department’s monthly newsletter and follow the department on Facebook and Twitter.