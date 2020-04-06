NBX WaterShedsun
APRIL & MAY TEA’S RESCHEDULED

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the following 2020 Tea & Talk Series events have been rescheduled for a later date.
If you are currently registered for one or more of the Tea’s this year, please look at the information below. 

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED
WAS: APRIL 9, 2020
NEW DATE: JUNE 4, 2020 (formerly April Tea)

WOOD COUNTY’S BICENTENNIAL:
WHOSE HISTORY IS IT?
Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm

Hear about some of the lesser-known people and events in Northwest Ohio’s history as we explore how history “is not what it was.” 
Presented by Dr. Becky Mancuso, BGSU Department of History

Catering courtesy of Carpe Diem Catering, Pemberville OH.
Sponsored by: Edwin & Irma Wolf

If you are already registered and would like to stay registered, your information will automatically be updated in our system.
PLEASE EMAIL US BACK WITH “KEEP ME REGISTERED”

If you are unable to attend, please contact Marissa Muniz at [email protected]org or call 419-352-0967 to start the cancellation and refund process.
THIS EVENT HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED
WAS: MAY 14, 2020
NEW DATE: SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 (formerly May Tea)

WHIMSIES & WHIRLIGIGS:
MOVIN’ THROUGH THE ARCHIVES
Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm

Over the years, the Wood County Historical Society has collected a lot of paper related to Wood County! Museum Curator, Holly Kirkendall, shares some of the treasures stored behind closed doors. 
Presented by Holly Kirkendall, Wood County Museum

Catering courtesy of Share Our Grounds, Whitehouse Ohio.
Sponsored by: Lynn & Betty Wineland

