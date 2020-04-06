APRIL & MAY TEA’S RESCHEDULED

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the following 2020 Tea & Talk Series events have been rescheduled for a later date. If you are currently registered for one or more of the Tea’s this year, please look at the information below.
THIS EVENT HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED WAS: APRIL 9, 2020 NEW DATE: JUNE 4, 2020 (formerly April Tea)
WOOD COUNTY’S BICENTENNIAL: WHOSE HISTORY IS IT? Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm
Hear about some of the lesser-known people and events in Northwest Ohio’s history as we explore how history “is not what it was.” Presented by Dr. Becky Mancuso, BGSU Department of History
THIS EVENT HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED WAS: MAY 14, 2020 NEW DATE: SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 (formerly May Tea)
WHIMSIES & WHIRLIGIGS: MOVIN’ THROUGH THE ARCHIVES Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm
Over the years, the Wood County Historical Society has collected a lot of paper related to Wood County! Museum Curator, Holly Kirkendall, shares some of the treasures stored behind closed doors. Presented by Holly Kirkendall, Wood County Museum