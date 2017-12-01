Troop 315 April Newsletter



Scoutmasters Minute



As the title says, Please be aware of all the date-sensitive material in this newsletter. A lot of scout camps, registration dates, fees and upcoming activities are in here ..

I just checked our roster with SCOUTBOOK and we have 27 registered scouts in the troop . That’s a pretty strong number and we absolutely love it that N.B. can be one of the biggest troops in Wood County. As Covid hopefully makes its exit, We can go back to all the activities we’re used to. and yes getting back to fundraiser. I have been working with all the groups that allow us to participate in them and GOST, Pemberville Free fair, Apple Butter Fest, Luckey Fest, Armed Forces days are all saying they are gearing up for 2021 festivals.



Life Scout Aaron



Ground breaking ceremony for Aaron B Eagle project will be on April 2nd 3PM at the Village Sewer Plant. Any Leaders or scouts who are available to join them are welcome.



Eagle Scout Alex Trout



(above) Alex Trout receives from Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari his Eagle Scout Award last week at NB Legion Post #539. The Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America. (from the North Baltimore Local Schools Facebook page)



Webelos Crossover



Brand new Scouts coming to Troop 315. Blaze K, Camden M, Kale M, Rhys W & Levi V have all crossed over from Cub Scout Pack 372 and will begin their journey with the troop.

Leah T will be joining as a Lone Scout and be able to participate in scouting activity within the community, district and council . We hope that in the near future, there is enough interest so Leah can have a troop of girls in North Baltimore soon.

As it stands. Troop 315, although a traditional troop of young men, Welcomes Leah to participate in all activities, such as merit badges, rank advancements, fundraiser’s and the opportunity to one day become an Eagle scout. My hopes are, she helps out her family with the pack as a Den Chief and helps the other cubs make their way in Scouts BSA a.k.a Boy Scouts of America



Shooting Sports at Camp Berry Findlay



April 16 – 18 We will leave the scout house at 5:30pm Friday, Scouts will need tents , mess kits, sleeping bags, toiletries and change of clothes, No class. A’s. Older scouts will Shoot, Rifle, Shotgun and archery, Crossover scouts will shoot BB guns and archery. We will need an extra driver to transport and camp will pack up at 8:30 Sunday morning



Scouts attending – Joe, Boden, Aaron, Jesse, Zack T. Mitchell, Cole, John Josh F. Daniel, & Jayden, I have one spot left



Crossover scouts coming. Blaze,, Kale , Rhys , Camden Levi & Leah



Friday Supper – Subs w chips

Sat Breakfast – Mountain man

Lunch grilled cheese & soup

Supper Franks lasagna

Breakfast doughnuts w juice/ milk



Grocery List, please select an item to send with your scout to camp. Email me what you are sending so I can fill the list



7 Packs Hamburger buns

3 bags assorted chip (Doritos/cheetos/potato)

2 Head lettuce

4 tomatoes

2 lbs ham

2 lbs roast beef

2 lbs turkey

1 bottle mayo / mustard

16 packs kool aid

2 5lb bags sugar

4 packs sandwich cookies

3 big bags frozen tater tots

2 family bag of mild cheddar cheese

1 onion

2 doz eggs

2 Eckrich smoked sausage

3 loaves bread

1 big tub butter

WE HAVE SOUP

5 boxes lasagna noodles

1 family bag of Mozzarella cheese

5 lbs hamburger

4 cans spaghetti sauce

1 can tomato juice

1 garlic salt seasoning shaker

1 jar parmesan cheese

1 ricotta tub cheese

5 bags Little Debbie assorted doughnuts

3 gal jug choco milk

2 jugs orange juice



Summer Camp



Merit badge selection is set for April at the meetings. This will be the last weekend for seperate patrol meetings meetings,



Eagles meet at 4:00pm w Frank

Dragons at 5:00pm w Shawn

Archer at 6:00pm w Joe



The plans are coming together to go to Camp Frontier this year in Pioneer Ohio on June 27-July 3rd. I’m getting word that , with some Covid safety in place, Erie Shores is trying to provide a, back to normal camping experience in 2021. I know that most all program will be outdoors and Plan B and C cooking will be the only option to keep large groups from storming the chow hall. The leaders guide will have all info regarding camp as well as merit badge options, Our troop will use a meeting to select appropriate options for each scout.



link – Camp Frontier Leaders/Parents Guide | Camp Frontier | Pioneer Scout Reservation | Erie Shores Council (psrweb.org)



Early bird payment this year is set for April 21. Cost is $312 per scout. By paying and committing by the early bird date, Each scouts gets a camp hat and saves $20.00. so let me know if you re going by the deadline, Also first come first serve on merit badge choices.



List of scouts paid & signed up so far; Jesse, Skyler, Josh F. Daniel,, Chris



All scouts will also need an annual physical , not to expire by June 26,2021. They are good for 1 year link – 680-001_abc.pdf (scouting.org)



Michigan registry for PSR requirement



To ALL Scout Troop Leaders, Assistants, and Committee Chairs:



A New requirement for Pioneer Scout Reservation.

This from the Michigan Dept. of Licensing And Regulatory Affairs Office. The State of Michigan has a Requirement to approve and register any and all adults (21 and older) that provide any type leadership or chaperone of youth in their state. This is not a brand new request as PSR has been able to skirt this for the past couple of years. However, with the current pandemic crisis Erie Shores has decided to enforce this requirement. Especially since a good portion of camp is in Michigan. This does not include adults visiting on Family Night. I have attached an explanation of the requirements and the form that needs to be completed. If any Adult is going to be at PSR,or any another Scout Camp, YMCA Camp, Church Camp or 4H Camp Please complete.this form as soon as possible. It is only completed by fax or US Mail. It takes 3-4 weeks to process. This form is in the PSR Summer Camp leaders Guide also. I know several of your were with us last week for the March Round Table as we discussed this at that time, this is reminder.



Thanks for all you do,



Jack Homan

Wood Dist. Commissioner

419-308-9576



Monsoon Lagoon Dilemma



Every year I look for discount tickets for Monsoon Lagoon in June. and this year, nothing…. all tickets are $45.00, up from the $18.00 we’re used too. So.. Do we go or not. Please give feed back through email as to what you’d like to see . Another option take a trip to Henry Ford Museum at $12.00 per ticket, , That’s been a big hit in the past. I’ll go with the majority on this. Let me know.



White Water Rafting details.



Our troop has secured a reservation with Wilderness Voyagers for our white water rafting trip on August 5-7. I’ll need a head count of adults and scouts going. Cost is $105.00 per person. Includes camping, 5 meals and rafting. If you are a driver for the group, your cost is waived . Plans are as follows;



Bring spending money for 2 meals and souvenirs.



Thursday

9:00am Meet as scouthouse and pack trailers

9:30am Depart to Pennsylvania

12:00pm lunch in travel

3 – 4pm arrive at Benners campsite

we will set up camp, cook supper, swim and settle in for the evening



Friday

8:00am Go to Cantina for breakfast

9:00am Rafting on Middle Yough , Lunch on the river

3:00pm return to base and sight see till supper

6:00pm supper at Cantina

7:00pm Back to camp



Saturday

8:00am Breakfast at cantina

9:00am breakdown camp at Benners and depart

12:00pm lunch in travel

4:30ish should be back to N.B.



Committee and leadership of our Troop



For all parents ; Troop info



Charter & Rep Dennis Miller – Rotary Club of N.B.

Committee Chair – Mike Julien

Parent Coordinator – Frank Boes

Eagle coach – Larry Bateson

Treasurer – Tiffany Bowling

Committee members at large – Tammy Trout, James Bowling

Scoutmaster – Shawn Benjamin

Assistants – Billy Trout , Joseph White , Tim Brown



Upcoming calendar



April 4 EASTER no meeting

April 16-18 Shooting sports weekend

April 25 back to one meeting time at 6pm Scout house

May 9 MOTHERS DAY No meeting

May 21 – 23 Armed Forces weekend and fundraiser

May 31 Memorial Day parade CLASS A and march

June 16 Either Monsoon Lagoon or Henry Ford Museum ( Parents input)

June 26 – Jul 3 Summer Camp at Pioneer Scout Reservation

July 18 Awards picnic at the park

July 31 Good Ol Summertime Fundraiser (lots of help needed)

August 5 – 7 Wither Water Rafting in Pennsylvania

August 18-22 ?? Pemberville Free fair Trash detail fundraiser

September 24-26 Luckey Fest Fundraiser

October 5-7?? Apple Butter fest parking lot duty



Remember Meetings are at 6pm unless we have an activity or camp or holiday. There are exceptions



Shawn Benjamin – Scoutmaster

Troop 315

