Arcadia Bar/Eatery Cited for Serving at 10:25 pm

Agents Cite ‘The Stable’ for Violating Health Orders (Columbus) – Agents visited the following liquor-permitted establishments and issued citations after witnessing the violations:

Reiscorp Café LLC, known as The Stable, Arcadia, received an administrative citation for limitation on hours of sales for on-premises consumption. Agents visited the establishment and observed bar staff serving alcoholic beverages to patrons at 10:25 p.m. for on premises consumption.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

“We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and local health departments following up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance, so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience,” said OIU Agent-in-Charge Michelle Thourot. “When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken. We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”

The Ohio Investigative Unit is made up of fully-sworn, plainclothes peace officers responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp fraud laws. Agents conduct compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are compliant with the Ohio Liquor Control Act. Agents also act on complaints of illegal activity on liquor permit premises. In addition to providing the safety checks associated with the COVID-19 directives, OIU agents continue to perform their normal compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are complying with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.