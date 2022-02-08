Are you an NBHS Graduate who Served our Country in the Military?

From North Baltimore Middle School/High School:

We are putting together a list of North Baltimore Graduates who went on to serve in the military. We need:

1. Graduates Name ( including maiden name)

2. Year of Graduation ( *If the person happened to not graduate because they left school to serve, we are including these students also)

3. Branch of Service

4. Dates of service.

We are collecting this information with the hopes of creating a memorial here at the NB Middle/High School. Please email this information to Paula Beaupry at pbeaupry@nbls.org.