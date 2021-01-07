Are your Prepared for a Winter Road Emergency?

Is your car ready for 2021?? Are you prepared for a roadside emergency? According to AAA, 40% of Americans do not have an emergency car kit in their vehicle. Here are a few suggestions from AAA what to have in your car to be prepared for a winter roadside emergency:

First Aid Kit

Flashlight with extra batteries

Rags, Paper towels, or pre-moistened wipes

Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car, including pets

Warm gloves, clothes, hats and blankets

Basic toolkit including duct tape and warning devices such as flares or reflective triangles

Ice scraper/snow brush

Jumper cables/jump pack

Traction aids such as salt, sand, or non-clumping cat litter

Mobile phone and charger

Winter windshield washer solvent

Tarp, raincoat and gloves

Shovel

Other things to remember about your vehicle:

Oil changes: A cars oil may not need changing every 3,000 miles. Many newer vehicles can go much longer between oil changes. Check your owner’s manual to determine what’s best for your car.

Tires: Once a month, check tire pressure and tread depth for all your tires, including the spare.

Battery: Ensure cable connections are tight and the terminals are free of corrosion. Batteries that are more than three years old should be tested to determine how much life is left.

Wiper blades: Wiper blades should completely clear the glass with each swipe and check to make sure the windshield reservoir is always filled.

One more important part, if you are involved in a crash, stay in your vehicle. Get your car off the road and into a breakdown lane if possible, turn your blinkers on and wait for assistance. The protection afforded by your vehicle is highly preferable to being outside and vulnerable. Keep in mind that if your vehicle or another hit a slick spot that caused the accident, it’s just as likely that another vehicle could lose control as it comes along. If you have to leave your car, get as far away from traffic as you can. Remember that even standing in front of your vehicle is a recipe for disaster, should another car strike it from behind.

For More Information: