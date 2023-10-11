North Baltimore, Ohio

October 11, 2023

Area Singers invited to Join the Carey Ecumenical Choir

 
For the first time since 2019, the Carey Ecumenical Choir will present a concert of sacred Advent and Christmas music at the Basilica & National Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey. The concert is on Sunday, December 10 at 4:00pm.
 
All area singers from all faiths are invited to join the choir. The first rehearsal is on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00pm at Christ Lutheran Church in Carey.
 
Singers are asked to attend a majority of rehearsals which alternate between Tuesdays and Thursdays leading up to the concert.
 
Contact Anthony Gallina ([email protected]) for more information!
 
 

