Area Singers invited to Join the Carey Ecumenical Choir

For the first time since 2019, the Carey Ecumenical Choir will present a concert of sacred Advent and Christmas music at the Basilica & National Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey. The concert is on Sunday, December 10 at 4:00pm.

All area singers from all faiths are invited to join the choir. The first rehearsal is on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00pm at Christ Lutheran Church in Carey.

Singers are asked to attend a majority of rehearsals which alternate between Tuesdays and Thursdays leading up to the concert.