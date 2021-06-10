Arrowwood Archery League Forming

Geared towards novice and beginner archers to practice and learn in a friendly competition, this 6-week league will develop foundational skills through friendly competition. Build progress you can see.



League nights are Thursdays June 24 through July 29 from 6:00 – 8:30 pm. Four age-classes keep competition relevant, starting at 8 years of age through adults.



June 24 will be a skills development program suited towards beginners. League members should attend every week to submit their weekly scorecards. An instructor will be on hand each league night to supervise and equip archers.

Prizes for top shooters are presented at the fun-shoot event on August 12. All archery equipment provided, and personal gear is welcome. Prizes provided by Rock Solid Archery and Bass Pro Shops. There is a $15 program fee that covers the entire league.

Arrowwood Archery Range is located at 11126 Linwood Road, Bowling Green, OH, 43402.

Registration is required. , or call 419-353-1897.