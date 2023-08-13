Art Clubs return to MCPA for the 2023/2024 Season

Findlay, OH, August , 2023 – Channel your inner artist with the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts’ upcoming Visual Art Clubs. Programming is available this fall, winter and spring, for students in grades K-12.

Students will have the opportunity to register for the following:

The MCPA Art Club for grades K-5 will offer a variety of arts and crafts projects on a weekly basis this fall, winter and spring. Students in each age group will engage in many different 2D and 3D projects in a variety of mediums including clay, paint, printmaking, drawing, and more.

Grades K-2: Matthew Bower, Instructor

Grades 3-5: Jason Wagner, Instructor

The Teen Art Club for grades 6-12 will be offering a variety of in-depth arts and crafts projects this fall, winter and spring. Students will engage in many different 2D and 3D projects in a variety of mediums including clay, paint, printmaking, drawing, and more.

Grades 6-12: Jason Wagner, Instructor

Each participant is expected to attend all dates, for the entire duration of each club. For registration details, please visit MCPA.org/ArtClubs. Registration is limited so don’t delay!

Classes will be held at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay, Ohio.

Art Clubs at MCPA are made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.