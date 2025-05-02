Art Walk is Friday Night in Findlay

Spring ArtWalk Returns to Downtown Findlay – TONIGHT!

FINDLAY, OH — TONIGHT a lively night of creativity as the Spring edition of Findlay’s ArtWalk returns on Friday, May 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. A community favorite, ArtWalk is held four times a year — on the first Fridays of February, May, August, and November — and offers a free, family-friendly evening celebrating local art and music.

Downtown Findlay will be filled with artists, musicians, and special displays in shops, restaurants, and public spaces. Art anchors like the Findlay Art League, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, and the Jones Building Artists Studios will also open their doors for this seasonal showcase.

More than 30 participating locations will feature visual art, live music, open houses, student showcases, and hands-on creativity. Visitors can find an interactive map online to guide them through all the attractions.

Enjoy the Evening with DORA

Attendees can also take advantage of Findlay’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). Purchase your favorite drink in a DORA cup and stroll through downtown while visiting participating venues. Look for the DORA decal to know where it’s welcome.

What to Look For

Highlights this season include an Open House at the Allen H. Davis Judicial Center with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m., live music from local performers like Ethan Timm and Ashlyn Pamere, and a wide array of handmade art — from watercolor and photography to digital art and handcrafted jewelry.

To learn more and view the full venue list or map, visit the ArtWalk Facebook or Instagram page, or go to FindlayOhio.com.

Questions? Contact Danielle Wilkin at [email protected].