Arthur “Gene” Biller

Arthur Eugene “Gene” Biller, 80, of Hicksville, passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Vancrest Nursing Home, Hicksville, Ohio. He was born on February 21, 1943 to the late Arthur C. and Bernice (Lyman) Biller. He married Nancy Kindle on February 14, 1993, and she survives in Findlay.

Gene was an avid NASCAR fan. He regularly attended events with the Truck Stop Ministries in North Baltimore and repaired lawn mowers, known to many as the “Mower Man.” He was also well known for his famous macaroni salad.



He is survived by his son, John (Michele) Biller of Hicksville, OH; brothers R. Wesley Biller of Columbus, OH, Larry Riffee of Alabama, Milford Eugene Biller-Riffee, and Robert Clarence Turner of Orland, CA; a sister Elizabeth Kuhn of Tiffin, OH; three grandchildren: Harley Biller, Carl (Taya) Biller, and Jessica Biller; a step-son, Rick (Sharon) Kindle; and a step-daughter, Pam Williams, Findlay. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Tommy L. Biller; a daughter Loretta Biller; and three sisters: Janice Biller, Joyce Biller and Shirley Ann Biller; and a step-daughter, Lori Sheeks.



Visitation for Gene will be held on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 29, at 1:00 PM, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Jeni Miller officiating. Burial will take place in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore. Full military services will be conducted by the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539. Donations in Gene’s memory may be shared with the Veterans Association. Online condolences may be shared with his family at smithcrates.com.