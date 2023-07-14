Wood County, Ohio (July 5, 2023) – The Wood County Committee on Aging (WCCOA), Inc. is seeking local performers for a concert celebrating creative endeavors of older adult artists in Northwest Ohio. The concert will be presented in the Wood County Senior Center and produced by the WCCOA staff and volunteers. Arts Abound, Perennial Pursuits! strives to showcase various art forms pursued by community members who are compelled to create or engage in the arts as vital and meaningful components of quality of life. Visual art contributions will also be displayed in conjunction with the public performance. Intergenerational presentations are welcome; all performance levels are welcome.

Solo and group performers are encouraged to apply for inclusion by the August 25, 2023 entry deadline, with the performance date set for Friday, October 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. Presentations from one to five minutes in duration will be considered, and can include musical performance, spoken word, vocal pieces, dancing, acting, and other performing arts. Sound amplification, piano, and 20’ by 15’ informal stage space is available. Rehearsal time in the performance space will also be provided leading up to the performance.

The application period opens July 17, 2023 and closes August 25, 2023. To access an application or obtain additional information please contact 419.353.5661 or email [email protected]

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives. Many arts-based classes, events, and activities are ongoing across the eight senior centers in Wood County

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net