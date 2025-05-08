Ask Rusty – Must I take Medicare Part A even if I have VA or Medicaid Coverage? 

Dear Rusty: Does everyone need to sign up for Medicare part A, even if you are ex-military? Or only on Medicaid, regardless of whether you are eligible for Social Security or not? Also is there a cost for just part A? Signed: Confused Senior

Dear Confused: FYI, there is no cost for Medicare Part A (inpatient hospitalization coverage) for those who are also eligible for Social Security benefits. And it is mandatory to enroll in Medicare Part A if you are age 65 or over and are collecting Social Security benefits. If you are ex-military and get all your healthcare services from the VA, you must still enroll in Medicare Part A (which is free) to collect Social Security benefits after age 65.

Enrollment in Medicare Part B (which is healthcare coverage for outpatient services) is always optional because there is a premium associated with Part B. But if you receive all of your healthcare services from the VA, you can – if you wish – decline Medicare Part B and, thus, save the monthly Part B premium. Enrolling in Medicare Part B when you get all your healthcare services from the VA is a matter of having the convenience to choose any healthcare provider you wish (versus using only VA healthcare services).

If you receive Medicaid benefits, and are also eligible for Medicare, you should probably enroll in both Medicare Part A and Part B (Medicare would be primary payor and Medicaid the secondary payor). You would be considered “dually eligible” and likely exempt from most healthcare costs with coverage from both programs. That said, it is sometimes not mandatory to enroll in Medicare Part B to get Medicaid benefits, but each state has separate Medicaid eligibility rules. Thus, you should check with your state’s Medicaid office to see if it is mandatory to take Medicare Part B to keep your Medicaid benefits. FYI, in most instances, Medicaid will pay your Medicare Part B costs, so there is little reason not to enroll in Medicare Part B while on Medicaid. Regardless, enrollment in Medicare Part A is required to collect Social Security benefits after age 65.

