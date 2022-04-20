Attention 4th-grade students and family:

It is my pleasure to invite you to participate in the North Baltimore Schools Band Program. Our beginning band night meeting takes place Monday, May 2 at 6 pm in the Powell Gym.

During the evening meeting, students will have a chance to try out instruments and receive rental materials and I will be happy to answer any questions you may have.

If you already have an instrument you would like to use that is great, but I ask that you please bring it that night so that I can make sure it is in good playing condition.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me anytime.

Thank you,

Ben Pack

bpack@nbls.org

(419) 257-3464, ext. 1507