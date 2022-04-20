North Baltimore, Ohio

April 20, 2022 6:07 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Ol’ Jenny
Logo
3 panel GIF
2022.03.25 Update website
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Weekly Specials
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020
Administrative Assistant
Positions Available with WCCOA
Ortho Care Sports Injuries

Attention 4th grade students and family:

 

 

Attention 4th-grade students and family:
 
It is my pleasure to invite you to participate in the North Baltimore Schools Band Program. Our beginning band night meeting takes place Monday, May 2 at 6 pm in the Powell Gym.
 
During the evening meeting, students will have a chance to try out instruments and receive rental materials and I will be happy to answer any questions you may have.
 
If you already have an instrument you would like to use that is great, but I ask that you please bring it that night so that I can make sure it is in good playing condition.
 
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me anytime.
 
Thank you,
 
Ben Pack
bpack@nbls.org
(419) 257-3464, ext. 1507
Leadership
The Fighting Tiger Band!!!
Fotos by Ferg “Powderpuff Football”
OHSAA Golden Megaphone!!!
The Jungle
Fighting Tiger Marching Band
Band Concert
The Tiger Pep Band
“Annual Glow Show”
Disney Trip every other year…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website