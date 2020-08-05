NBX WaterShedsun
Attention Families of Incoming Fifth Grade Students: Time to Join BAND

Our Beginning Band Night meetings have been scheduled for
Thursday, August 13 and Tuesday, August 25. Both meetings will take place at 7pm in the HIGH SCHOOL gym (please use the athletic door entrance). Please note you only need to attend ONE of these meetings.Those attending are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing in the bleachers. Much more information will be posted in the next week. Please spread the word!

