Attention – NB 4th Grade Students and Families

It is our pleasure to invite you to participate in the North Baltimore Schools Band Program. Our beginning band night meeting takes place Thursday, May 15 at 7:30pm (right after Make it Take it Night) in the Powell Band Room.

During the evening meeting, students will have a chance to try out instruments, receive rental materials and ask questions. If you already have an instrument you would like to use that is great, we ask that you please bring it that night so that we can make sure it is in good playing condition.

If you have any questions, please email Mr. Pack at [email protected]. In the meantime, please share this video with everyone you know!