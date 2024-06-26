Attention NB Alumni/Community Band Halftime Show

From Mr. Ben Pack, North Baltimore Band Director:

Hello!

The North Baltimore High School Band will be hosting our annual alumni/community halftime show on Friday, September 20th, 2024.

Attached below is a Google Form for those wishing to participate. Please have it completed by September 16th if you plan on attending. The show will consist of music by Paramore and be available August 21st. The night of the performance, meet the band in their section of the stands and prepare for a great time! See you then!