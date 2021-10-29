Attention NB Veterans: Invitation to Powell School Event

Here is the information for a Walk Through Indoor Parade at Powell Elementary School on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021
Veterans Day Celebration
Indoor Parade 2021
All Veterans welcome!
Where: Powell Elementary
Date: November 11, 2021
Time: 10:00 Parade Start
Arrive 9:45
**Thank you for joining us to honor you and fellow veterans. You are our true heroes.**
Itinerary for Veterans Day Parade
9:45 Arrive at Powell Elementary
- Enter in the South End Doors and sign in
- Go to the Gym
- Get Drink and Snack
9:55 Get lined up with your student escort
10:00 Parade Starts
- You will be led through the building so that all of the students can see their heroes.
- As you are exiting the building, you will be given a special token of our appreciation.
- Veterans are free to leave after the parade
***If attending please RSVP by emailing mmissler@nbls.org or calling 419-257-2124 or 419-306-7834.***