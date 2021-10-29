North Baltimore, Ohio

Attention NB Veterans: Invitation to Powell School Event

Here is the information for a Walk Through Indoor Parade at Powell Elementary School on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021

 

Veterans Day Celebration 

Indoor Parade 2021

All Veterans welcome!

Where: Powell Elementary

Date:  November 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 Parade Start

Arrive 9:45

**Thank you for joining us to honor you and fellow veterans.  You are our true heroes.**  

Itinerary for Veterans Day Parade

9:45 Arrive at Powell Elementary

  • Enter in the South End Doors and sign in
  • Go to the Gym 
  • Get Drink and Snack

9:55 Get lined up with your student escort

10:00 Parade Starts

  • You will be led through the building so that all of the students can see their heroes.
  • As you are exiting the building, you will be given a special token of our appreciation. 
  • Veterans are free to leave after the parade 

***If attending please RSVP by emailing mmissler@nbls.org or calling 419-257-2124 or 419-306-7834.***

 

