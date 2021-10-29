Attention NB Veterans: Invitation to Powell School Event

Here is the information for a Walk Through Indoor Parade at Powell Elementary School on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021

Veterans Day Celebration

Indoor Parade 2021

All Veterans welcome!

Where: Powell Elementary

Date: November 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 Parade Start

Arrive 9:45

**Thank you for joining us to honor you and fellow veterans. You are our true heroes.**

Itinerary for Veterans Day Parade

9:45 Arrive at Powell Elementary

Enter in the South End Doors and sign in

Go to the Gym

Get Drink and Snack

9:55 Get lined up with your student escort

10:00 Parade Starts

You will be led through the building so that all of the students can see their heroes.

As you are exiting the building, you will be given a special token of our appreciation.

Veterans are free to leave after the parade

***If attending please RSVP by emailing mmissler@nbls.org or calling 419-257-2124 or 419-306-7834.***