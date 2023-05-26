North Baltimore, Ohio

May 26, 2023

ATTENTION -Virginia Theater Patrons- Serious Projector Issues

ATTENTION -Virginia Theater patrons- 

We have experienced a serious projector failure which is causing us to handle repairs being completed by this weekend’s showing of The Little Mermaid.

As of right now, We are waiting on parts and hopeful they fix the problem. Thats all we can say at this time and won’t know until the new parts are installed if that’s all it needs.

We do apologize for the inconvenience.

