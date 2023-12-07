Attention Wood Co. Veterans: Interested in Wood Working/ Wood Carving

Greetings Wood County Veterans!

We’ll be starting a woodworking group for the initial purpose of creating burial flag cases for survivors of Wood County veterans. We’d like to have Wood County Veterans create these cases.

We’re meeting at the Wood County Committee on Aging at 140 South Grove Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402 to get the program started.

If you have any woodworking skills or interest in learning new skills, please come join us on Dec 12th and/ or Dec 19th at 6:00 pm.

If there is interest in woodcarving, we’re planning on having a monthly get together for this as well.

We’ll be serving coffee and light refreshments.

For additional information on the Wood County Veterans Service Office, please contact us at: 419.354.9147 or at our office 1616 East Wooster Street, Suite 22, Bowing Green, Ohio .

Our Mission

The Wood County Veterans Service Office will professionally represent the veteran community in understanding and attaining their benefits. Our goal is to compassionately enrich the lives of those we serve.