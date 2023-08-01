Auditions Coming for The Spongebob Musical

Youtheatre to Hold Auditions for Fall Production of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Findlay, OH, July 31, 2023 – Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is holding auditions for Youtheatre’s fall production of The SpongeBob Musical. Auditions are open to students in grades 6-12 including an on-stage cast of up to 40 students. Students are also welcome to apply for positions on the production’s technical crew.

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world!

Auditions for the on-stage cast will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Monday, August 7 and Tuesday, August 8 at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts located at 200 W. Main Cross Street in Findlay. Check-in will begin 5:30 p.m.

All students in grades 6-12 who wish to audition or apply for the technical crew must register and complete the required forms which can be found online at MCPA.org/Youtheatre. Information regarding audition requirements is also available online.

Students only need to attend one day of auditions. Youth interested in technical crew will only need to register online.

Youtheatre’s production of The SpongeBob Musical will be directed by Samantha Henry. The production staff includes: Timothy Frost as Assistant Director, Zachary Thomas as music director and Jordan Gottschalk as choreographer. The performances are slated for October 6 and 7 at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

Programming at MCPA is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.