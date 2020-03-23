NBX WaterShedsun
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Reineke Ad TOP Sept 2019
NB Dental Ad 450 x 90 Nov. 2019
Fall 2019
Ol’ Jenny
January Start with us
T and J Jan 2020
Staff Photo Update March 2020
May 2019
Oct. 2018 Update
Weekly Specials
Dec. 2019 new logo
Closed March 2020

AUDITOR ANNOUNCES WOOD COUNTY REAL ESTATE DISTRIBUTION

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, has announced the distribution of the Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the first half 2020 settlement.  A total of $131,855,018 was collected and distributed including $3,251,181 for special assessments.  In addition $9,072,664 is to be reimbursed from the State Income Tax Funds, $6,267,488 in non-business credit, $1,010,617 in owner occupied credit, and $1,794,559 in homestead exemption monies. These represent tax reductions for qualifying properties.    Wood County currently maintains 75,757 individual land parcels of record and distributes the taxes to eighteen school districts, nineteen townships, and twenty-six cities and villages.  Wood County has over 100,000 individual special assessments, which are distributed to regional, county, municipal and township governments.  Examples include ditch construction and maintenance, sewer and water systems, street lighting, street cleaning, and tree maintenance programs.

            Totals for the first half revenue distribution are as follows:     

                       

 

WOOD COUNTY

 

        4,298,200

 

REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER

 

           847,414

 

COUNTY DITCH MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION

 

           389,286

 

COUNTY SEWER AND WATERLINE PROJECTS

 

              185

 

MAUMEE WATERSHED CONSERVANCY

 

              55,515

 

BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES

 

          12,073,206

 

ALCOHOL, DRUG ADDICTION &

    MENTAL HEALTH BOARD

 

 

4,515,087

 

PARK DISTRICT

 

1,656,035

 

COMMITTEE ON AGING

 

1,159,228

 

BOARD OF HEALTH

 

896,854

 

HISTORICAL CENTER

 

91,446

 

JOB & FAMILY SERVICES

 

2,152,852

 

WOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOND

 

156,673

 

TOWNSHIPS

 

12,100,091

 

MUNICIPALITIES

 

10,502,299

 

SCHOOLS

 

79,651,176

 

Townships

 

Municipalities

 

Bloom

477,985

Bairdstown

6,430

Center

152,140

Bloomdale

17,843

Freedom

268,619

Bowling Green

1,973,563

Grand Rapids

147,847

Bradner

58,443

Henry

977,188

Custar

22,708

Jackson

232,597

Cygnet

6,545

Lake

1,456,102

Fostoria

83,912

Liberty

100,896

Grand Rapids

44,446

Middleton

1,002,252

Haskins

110,514

Milton

273,343

Hoytville

11,367

Montgomery

182,266

Jerry City

11,468

Perry

278,783

Luckey

59,800

Perrysburg

4,164,512

Millbury

48,186

Plain

140,093

Milton Center

10,054

Portage

118,017

North Baltimore

201,313

Troy

573,447

Northwood

269,846

Washington

160,066

Pemberville

26,769

Webster

147,931

Perrysburg

3,449,119

Weston

151,153

Portage

14,232

NW Wood Co. EMS

337,616

Risingsun

40,548

Central Jt Fire District

106,961

Rossford

1,378,030

Mid County EMS

389,091

Tontogany

10,618

Southeast Ambulance

261,186

Wabridge

58,861

 

12,100,091

Wayne

55,718

  

West Millgrove

9,471

SCHOOLS

 

Weston

43,540

Anthony Wayne

641,058

TARTA

147,094

Bowling Green

12,947,607

Seneca County Health

2,513

Eastwood

4,628,041

Wood County Library

568,149

Elmwood

4,718,313

Rossford Library

176,886

Fostoria

975,541

Way Library

586,332

Gibsonburg

25,469

N Baltimore Library

112,411

Lake

5,384,688

Kaubisch Library

11,434

Lakota

619,063

Pemberville Library

128,082

McComb

500,534

Wayne Library

165,596

North Baltimore

2,799,275

Weston Library

127,266

Northwood

3,528,574

TID Roadway

453,193

Otsego

3,137,472

 

  10,502,299

Patrick Henry

54,487

  

Perrysburg

22,854,164

  

Rossford

11,492,815

  

Four County

6,348

  

Penta County

5,264,758

  

Vanguard

72,967

  
 

79,651,176

  
    

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
June 2019
February 2017
Route Driver PT NB
Logo Panel April 2017
NBLS Website