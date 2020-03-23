AUDITOR ANNOUNCES WOOD COUNTY REAL ESTATE DISTRIBUTION

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, has announced the distribution of the Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the first half 2020 settlement. A total of $131,855,018 was collected and distributed including $3,251,181 for special assessments. In addition $9,072,664 is to be reimbursed from the State Income Tax Funds, $6,267,488 in non-business credit, $1,010,617 in owner occupied credit, and $1,794,559 in homestead exemption monies. These represent tax reductions for qualifying properties. Wood County currently maintains 75,757 individual land parcels of record and distributes the taxes to eighteen school districts, nineteen townships, and twenty-six cities and villages. Wood County has over 100,000 individual special assessments, which are distributed to regional, county, municipal and township governments. Examples include ditch construction and maintenance, sewer and water systems, street lighting, street cleaning, and tree maintenance programs.

Totals for the first half revenue distribution are as follows:

WOOD COUNTY 4,298,200 REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER 847,414 COUNTY DITCH MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION 389,286 COUNTY SEWER AND WATERLINE PROJECTS 185 MAUMEE WATERSHED CONSERVANCY 55,515 BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES 12,073,206 ALCOHOL, DRUG ADDICTION & MENTAL HEALTH BOARD 4,515,087 PARK DISTRICT 1,656,035 COMMITTEE ON AGING 1,159,228 BOARD OF HEALTH 896,854 HISTORICAL CENTER 91,446 JOB & FAMILY SERVICES 2,152,852 WOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOND 156,673 TOWNSHIPS 12,100,091 MUNICIPALITIES 10,502,299 SCHOOLS 79,651,176