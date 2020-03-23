AUDITOR ANNOUNCES WOOD COUNTY REAL ESTATE DISTRIBUTION

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, has announced the distribution of the Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the first half 2020 settlement. A total of $131,855,018 was collected and distributed including $3,251,181 for special assessments. In addition $9,072,664 is to be reimbursed from the State Income Tax Funds, $6,267,488 in non-business credit, $1,010,617 in owner occupied credit, and $1,794,559 in homestead exemption monies. These represent tax reductions for qualifying properties. Wood County currently maintains 75,757 individual land parcels of record and distributes the taxes to eighteen school districts, nineteen townships, and twenty-six cities and villages. Wood County has over 100,000 individual special assessments, which are distributed to regional, county, municipal and township governments. Examples include ditch construction and maintenance, sewer and water systems, street lighting, street cleaning, and tree maintenance programs.
Totals for the first half revenue distribution are as follows:
WOOD COUNTY
4,298,200
REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER
847,414
COUNTY DITCH MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION
389,286
COUNTY SEWER AND WATERLINE PROJECTS
185
MAUMEE WATERSHED CONSERVANCY
55,515
BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES
12,073,206
ALCOHOL, DRUG ADDICTION &
MENTAL HEALTH BOARD
4,515,087
PARK DISTRICT
1,656,035
COMMITTEE ON AGING
1,159,228
BOARD OF HEALTH
896,854
HISTORICAL CENTER
91,446
JOB & FAMILY SERVICES
2,152,852
WOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOND
156,673
TOWNSHIPS
12,100,091
MUNICIPALITIES
10,502,299
SCHOOLS
79,651,176
Townships
Municipalities
Bloom
477,985
Bairdstown
6,430
Center
152,140
Bloomdale
17,843
Freedom
268,619
Bowling Green
1,973,563
Grand Rapids
147,847
Bradner
58,443
Henry
977,188
Custar
22,708
Jackson
232,597
Cygnet
6,545
Lake
1,456,102
Fostoria
83,912
Liberty
100,896
Grand Rapids
44,446
Middleton
1,002,252
Haskins
110,514
Milton
273,343
Hoytville
11,367
Montgomery
182,266
Jerry City
11,468
Perry
278,783
Luckey
59,800
Perrysburg
4,164,512
Millbury
48,186
Plain
140,093
Milton Center
10,054
Portage
118,017
North Baltimore
201,313
Troy
573,447
Northwood
269,846
Washington
160,066
Pemberville
26,769
Webster
147,931
Perrysburg
3,449,119
Weston
151,153
Portage
14,232
NW Wood Co. EMS
337,616
Risingsun
40,548
Central Jt Fire District
106,961
Rossford
1,378,030
Mid County EMS
389,091
Tontogany
10,618
Southeast Ambulance
261,186
Wabridge
58,861
12,100,091
Wayne
55,718
West Millgrove
9,471
SCHOOLS
Weston
43,540
Anthony Wayne
641,058
TARTA
147,094
Bowling Green
12,947,607
Seneca County Health
2,513
Eastwood
4,628,041
Wood County Library
568,149
Elmwood
4,718,313
Rossford Library
176,886
Fostoria
975,541
Way Library
586,332
Gibsonburg
25,469
N Baltimore Library
112,411
Lake
5,384,688
Kaubisch Library
11,434
Lakota
619,063
Pemberville Library
128,082
McComb
500,534
Wayne Library
165,596
North Baltimore
2,799,275
Weston Library
127,266
Northwood
3,528,574
TID Roadway
453,193
Otsego
3,137,472
10,502,299
Patrick Henry
54,487
Perrysburg
22,854,164
Rossford
11,492,815
Four County
6,348
Penta County
5,264,758
Vanguard
72,967
79,651,176