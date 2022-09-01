AUDITOR MATTHEW OESTREICH: 2nd HALF WOOD COUNTY REAL ESTATE DISTRIBUTION

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, has announced the distribution of the Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the second half 2022 settlement. A total of $100,005,803 was collected and distributed including $1,854,005 for special assessments. In addition $9,318,965 is to be reimbursed from the State Income Tax Funds, $6,478,362 in non-business credit, $1,194,041 in owner occupied credit, and $1,646,562 in homestead exemption monies. These represent tax reductions for qualifying properties. Wood County currently maintains over 76,000 individual land parcels of record and distributes the taxes to eighteen school districts, nineteen townships, and twenty-six cities and villages. Wood County has over 100,000 individual special assessments, which are distributed to regional, county, municipal and township governments. Examples include ditch construction and maintenance, sewer and water systems, street lighting, street cleaning, and tree maintenance programs.

Totals for the second half revenue distribution are as follows:

WOOD COUNTY 3,307,206 REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER 510,259 COUNTY DITCH MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION 296,160 COUNTY SEWER AND WATERLINE PROJECTS 166 MAUMEE WATERSHED CONSERVANCY 49,348 BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES 8,075,470 ALCOHOL, DRUG ADDICTION & MENTAL HEALTH BOARD 3,334,652 PARK DISTRICT 1,205,834 COMMITTEE ON AGING 1,312,882 BOARD OF HEALTH 672,871 HISTORICAL CENTER 70,345 JOB & FAMILY SERVICES 1,175,690 WOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOND 119,917 TOWNSHIPS 9,306,740 MUNICIPALITIES 8,459,330 SCHOOLS 62,108,933