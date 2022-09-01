AUDITOR MATTHEW OESTREICH: 2nd HALF WOOD COUNTY REAL ESTATE DISTRIBUTION

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, has announced the distribution of the Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the second half 2022 settlement. A total of $100,005,803 was collected and distributed including $1,854,005 for special assessments. In addition $9,318,965 is to be reimbursed from the State Income Tax Funds, $6,478,362 in non-business credit, $1,194,041 in owner occupied credit, and $1,646,562 in homestead exemption monies. These represent tax reductions for qualifying properties. Wood County currently maintains over 76,000 individual land parcels of record and distributes the taxes to eighteen school districts, nineteen townships, and twenty-six cities and villages. Wood County has over 100,000 individual special assessments, which are distributed to regional, county, municipal and township governments. Examples include ditch construction and maintenance, sewer and water systems, street lighting, street cleaning, and tree maintenance programs.
Totals for the second half revenue distribution are as follows:
WOOD COUNTY
3,307,206
REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER
510,259
COUNTY DITCH MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION
296,160
COUNTY SEWER AND WATERLINE PROJECTS
166
MAUMEE WATERSHED CONSERVANCY
49,348
BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES
8,075,470
ALCOHOL, DRUG ADDICTION &
MENTAL HEALTH BOARD
3,334,652
PARK DISTRICT
1,205,834
COMMITTEE ON AGING
1,312,882
BOARD OF HEALTH
672,871
HISTORICAL CENTER
70,345
JOB & FAMILY SERVICES
1,175,690
WOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOND
119,917
TOWNSHIPS
9,306,740
MUNICIPALITIES
8,459,330
SCHOOLS
62,108,933
Townships
Municipalities
Bloom
147,928
Bairdstown
4,640
Center
114,756
Bloomdale
13,053
Freedom
263,250
Bowling Green
1,537,119
Grand Rapids
100,993
Bradner
39,506
Henry
692,197
Custar
7,559
Jackson
60,898
Cygnet
5,044
Lake
1,348,938
Fostoria
62,998
Liberty
62,839
Grand Rapids
38,329
Middleton
963,461
Haskins
107,814
Milton
78,397
Hoytville
7,039
Montgomery
133,907
Jerry City
6,936
Perry
97,415
Luckey
46,863
Perrysburg
3,378,337
Millbury
41,787
Plain
110,204
Milton Center
2,134
Portage
83,628
North Baltimore
149,832
Troy
488,388
Northwood
124,504
Washington
123,784
Pemberville
18,590
Webster
107,082
Perrysburg
3,183,355
Weston
116,069
Portage
10,372
NW Wood Co. EMS
261,140
Risingsun
25,846
Central Jt Fire District
77,750
Rossford
1,253,681
Mid County EMS
296,140
Tontogany
8,857
Southeast Ambulance
199,241
Walbridge
49,727
9,306,740
Wayne
45,682
West Millgrove
5,859
SCHOOLS
Weston
32,521
Anthony Wayne
601,956
TARTA
116,894
Bowling Green
7,999,687
Seneca County Health
1,965
Eastwood
3,793,964
Wood County Library
412,736
Elmwood
1,345,013
Rossford Library
137,836
Fostoria
688,615
Way Library
627,828
Gibsonburg
17,223
N Baltimore Library
56,008
Lake
4,644,885
Kaubisch Library
8,303
Lakota
441,136
Pemberville Library
105,194
McComb
170,802
Wayne Library
62,000
North Baltimore
1,342,886
Weston Library
100,921
Northwood
2,892,220
8,459,330
Otsego
2,467,357
Patrick Henry
28,936
Perrysburg
22,215,829
Rossford
9,407,407
Four County
3,012
Penta County
3,997,294
Vanguard
50,712
62,108,933