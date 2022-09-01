North Baltimore, Ohio

AUDITOR MATTHEW OESTREICH: 2nd HALF WOOD COUNTY REAL ESTATE DISTRIBUTION

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, has announced the distribution of the Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the second half 2022 settlement.  A total of $100,005,803 was collected and distributed including $1,854,005 for special assessments.  In addition $9,318,965 is to be reimbursed from the State Income Tax Funds, $6,478,362 in non-business credit, $1,194,041 in owner occupied credit, and $1,646,562 in homestead exemption monies. These represent tax reductions for qualifying properties.    Wood County currently maintains over 76,000 individual land parcels of record and distributes the taxes to eighteen school districts, nineteen townships, and twenty-six cities and villages.  Wood County has over 100,000 individual special assessments, which are distributed to regional, county, municipal and township governments.  Examples include ditch construction and maintenance, sewer and water systems, street lighting, street cleaning, and tree maintenance programs.

Wood County Auditor Matthew Oestreich

            Totals for the second half revenue distribution are as follows:

                       

 

WOOD COUNTY

 

        3,307,206

 

REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER

 

           510,259

 

COUNTY DITCH MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION

 

           296,160

 

COUNTY SEWER AND WATERLINE PROJECTS

 

                  166

 

MAUMEE WATERSHED CONSERVANCY

 

              49,348

 

BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES

 

           8,075,470

 

ALCOHOL, DRUG ADDICTION &

    MENTAL HEALTH BOARD

 

 

3,334,652

 

PARK DISTRICT

 

1,205,834

 

COMMITTEE ON AGING

 

1,312,882

 

BOARD OF HEALTH

 

672,871

 

HISTORICAL CENTER

 

70,345

 

JOB & FAMILY SERVICES

 

1,175,690

 

WOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOND

 

119,917

 

TOWNSHIPS

 

9,306,740

 

MUNICIPALITIES

 

8,459,330

 

SCHOOLS

 

62,108,933

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Townships

 

Municipalities

 

Bloom

147,928

Bairdstown

4,640

Center

114,756

Bloomdale

13,053

Freedom

263,250

Bowling Green

1,537,119

Grand Rapids

100,993

Bradner

39,506

Henry

692,197

Custar

7,559

Jackson

60,898

Cygnet

5,044

Lake

1,348,938

Fostoria

62,998

Liberty

62,839

Grand Rapids

38,329

Middleton

963,461

Haskins

107,814

Milton

78,397

Hoytville

7,039

Montgomery

133,907

Jerry City

6,936

Perry

97,415

Luckey

46,863

Perrysburg

3,378,337

Millbury

41,787

Plain

110,204

Milton Center

2,134

Portage

83,628

North Baltimore

149,832

Troy

488,388

Northwood

124,504

Washington

123,784

Pemberville

18,590

Webster

107,082

Perrysburg

3,183,355

Weston

116,069

Portage

10,372

NW Wood Co. EMS

261,140

Risingsun

25,846

Central Jt Fire District

77,750

Rossford

1,253,681

Mid County EMS

296,140

Tontogany

8,857

Southeast Ambulance

199,241

Walbridge

49,727

 

9,306,740

Wayne

45,682

  

West Millgrove

5,859

SCHOOLS

 

Weston

32,521

Anthony Wayne

601,956

TARTA

116,894

Bowling Green

7,999,687

Seneca County Health

1,965

Eastwood

3,793,964

Wood County Library

412,736

Elmwood

1,345,013

Rossford Library

137,836

Fostoria

688,615

Way Library

627,828

Gibsonburg

17,223

N Baltimore Library

56,008

Lake

4,644,885

Kaubisch Library

8,303

Lakota

441,136

Pemberville Library

105,194

McComb

170,802

Wayne Library

62,000

North Baltimore

1,342,886

Weston Library

100,921

Northwood

2,892,220

 

    8,459,330

Otsego

2,467,357

  

Patrick Henry

28,936

  

Perrysburg

22,215,829

  

Rossford

9,407,407

  

Four County

3,012

  

Penta County

3,997,294

  

Vanguard

50,712

  
 

62,108,933

  

 

