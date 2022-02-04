Auditor Oestreich Files for Reelection

Wood County Auditor Matthew Oestreich filed petitions to seek reelection to that Office. Oestreich has served as Wood County Auditor since October 2017, previously serving as Assistant Chief Deputy Auditor. He brings 21 years of public sector experience to the Office of Auditor; while serving as Weights and Measures Inspector in 2006, Oestreich was the recipient of the Frank P. Gallo award, which recognizes excellence in the area of weights and measures. As Auditor, Oestreich was recently presented with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, an award the office has received for 20 consecutive years. Other noteworthy achievements during this last term include a new mobile-friendly website and electronic processing of real estate transactions.

“It is a great honor to serve the citizens of Wood County as their Auditor,” said Oestreich. “Twenty-one years ago, I came to the Wood County Auditor’s Office and learned from the best, Mike Sibbersen. It would be my privilege to continue to serve the people of Wood County in this role.”

Auditor Oestreich is Wood County’s chief fiscal officer and appraiser; he is the sealer of weights and measures; and serves as the secretary of the Budget Commission, Board of Revision, and Data Processing Board. He currently serves as secretary/treasurer of the Northwest District of the County Auditor’s Association of Ohio. Active in the community, Oestreich is a member (and past director) of the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club and serves as the Kiwanis liaison to the Eastwood Key Club. Oestreich is a coach for youth sports, a member of the Wood County Historical Society, and a Friend of the Wood County Parks.

A lifelong resident of Wood County, Auditor Oestreich is a graduate of Elmwood High School and holds and Associate’s Degree in Agricultural Business from Owens Community College. He farms in Montgomery Township where he resides with his wife, Leslie, and their three children.