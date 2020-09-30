AUDITOR OESTREICH OFFERS TIPS TO AVOID FIREWOOD FRAUD

Wood County Auditor Matthew Oestreich is offering tips to avoid fraud when purchasing firewood this winter season. The Weights and Measures Division of the Auditor’s Office ensures that products meet claims for actual weights and volumes, which includes the enforcement of Ohio’s laws defining units of measurement for firewood sales.



The following are helpful to review before making purchases:

Non-packaged firewood must be sold by the cord or by fractions of a cord. One cord, when properly stacked, should be 8 feet long by 4 feet high and 4 feet wide (128 cubic feet).

If sold in bulk, firewood must be sold by in terms of price per ton. This must be weighed on a certified scale. In no case can a scale be used for net loads that weigh less than fifty minimum divisions.

It is illegal to sell firewood by any other unit of measurement such as a rick, rack, face cord or truckload. If a consumer believes that a seller did not comply with these rules and regulations, the person should immediately contact the seller.

If non-packaged firewood is purchased, the seller must present the consumer with a delivery ticket or sales invoice that includes contact information of seller and purchaser, date of delivery, quantity, quantity upon which the price is based, total price of the amount delivered and terms and conditions of the sale.

If the firewood is advertised and sold a representation may include a declaration of identity that indicates the species group. (Example: 50% hickory, 40%oak, 10% ash). Such a representation shall indicate, within 10% accuracy, the percentages of each group.

Be aware of different firewood movement regulations in place concerning invasive species such as gypsy moth and Asian longhorned beetle. For more information on specific regulations visit ODA’s invasive pests webpage. It is always good practice to not move firewood long distances and to buy local and burn local.

When burning firewood for heat, the State Fire Marshal advises to follow all necessary safety practices to avoid any serious problems.

“I encourage any consumers with questions concerning their firewood purchases to contact my office,” said Oestreich. “We are always available to help.” The Wood County Auditor’s Office, Division of Weights and Measures, may be reached by calling 419-354-9150.