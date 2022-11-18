AUDITOR OESTREICH TO HOLD FORFEITED LAND AUCTION

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, will hold a forfeited land sale November 30, 2022, beginning at 10:00 am in the hearing room on the fifth floor of the County Office Building in Bowling Green, Ohio.

The sale will be a public auction and the properties, which are being offered due to non-payment of taxes, will be sold to the highest bidder. Each property has been forfeited to the State after failing to sell at Sheriff’s sale.

“It is my intent to sell all of the available properties so that they can return to productive use on Wood County’s tax rolls,” said Auditor Oestreich.

A list of parcels is available at the Wood County Auditor’s Office or online at https://auditor.co.wood.oh.us/. These properties are located in eleven different taxing districts in the County as follows: Bradner, Bowling Green, Freedom Township, Lake Township, North Baltimore, Northwood, Perrysburg, Perrysburg Township, Plain Township, Walbridge, and Weston.

There are 4 parcels and 11 manufactured homes listed for sale at this date. However, if prior to sale time, the delinquent tax charges are paid by the owner the parcel will be removed from the list.

Registration for the sale will begin at 9:00 a.m. in the fifth floor hearing room. Interested parties are encouraged to make prior inquiries to be assured of the location of the property.

The successful bidder will receive an Auditor’s Deed for each parcel for the purchase price plus $5.50 deed and transfer fee. For manufactured homes, there will be a $5.50 certificate of sale fee plus a $21 title fee. Bidders are cautioned that this would not necessarily extinguish any federal tax liens that may have been imposed on the parcel.

The successful bidder will have no delinquent real estate tax liability for the parcels purchased and will receive the tax bill for the first half of 2022 tax settlement due February 2023. More information can be found online at https://auditor.co.wood.oh.us/. The link for the auction will display a list of properties with links for more specific information about that property.