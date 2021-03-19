Audrey Bankey, 86, of Cygnet, passed away at 2:03 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green. She was born on July 22, 1934, in Wyco, WV to the late Denver and Grace (Worley) Mullins. She married Marion “Red” Bankey on December 20, 1952, and he preceded her in death on July 25, 2012.





Audrey is survived by her sons: Gary (Holly) Bankey of Perry, FL, William (Patti) Bankey of Deshler and Donald (Candy) Bankey of North Baltimore; daughters: Cheryl Gonyer of Cygnet and Mary Ellen Chapman of Sioux Falls, SD; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Carl and Marshall Mullins; sister, Joyce Hickock; and a grandchild.



Audrey retired from the North Baltimore Schools, where she was a Teacher’s Aid. She was a member of the Bairdstown United Methodist Church, North Baltimore American Legion Auxiliary Post 539, Coast Guard Auxiliary and Pioneer Club.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) prior to the service. Pastor Duane Weaver officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539 and/or Bairdstown United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.