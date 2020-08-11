NBX WaterShedsun
Aug. 8 Town Hall Meeting Summary

According to Bill Cook (edited by JP Miklovic) “Saturday’s North Baltimore Town Hall style meeting at the Village Park went very well!”

“The 15 folks were there had a great discussion about having community events (festivals) and it was a great discussion! Everybody went away with homework…”.

“Our downtown and village park are user friendly for festivals, food vendors, etc.

When the renovations on the 200 block of N. Main Street are completed, the set-up will be a bit different, but it will still work for G.O.S.T. and other events.

The Park is just as user-friendly for events but is more subject to water problems in the event of rain. There are many pluses to each location and very few negatives.

The next COMMUNITY meeting will be Saturday, Sept. 5th, NB Village Park, 8:00 AM. Shelterhouse #3.”

