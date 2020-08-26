August Activity of the NB Village Council

By Sue Miklovic

During the summer months the North Baltimore village council only meets for one regular meeting plus the Committee on the Whole meeting where no legislation is passed but ideas are discussed, and plans are formed.

In August, the Committee of the Whole meeting lasted quite a long time but seemed to be full of good information, ideas, and interaction.

The first item discussed at the Committee of the Whole was a presentation by the North Baltimore Scouts who save bottlecaps to turn them into recycled plastic benches. It takes 200 pounds of caps to make one bench. It also costs $250 to make each bench, so sponsors are needed to cover the cost. Unfortunately, the facility that makes the benches recently suffered a fire which will set back their production schedule for a while. They do plan to re-open. In the meantime, the scouts will continue to collect lids. Any lid with a recycle #2 #4 or #5 can be used for the benches. The company also makes picnic tables out of recycled lids. It takes 400 to 500 pounds of lids for each table. They also make trash cans.

Brian Roberts gave a report on the necessary repair of the jet router. The estimated cost to repair it is $18,930 . Roberts said the diesel motor on the equipment only has 543 hours of use on it and he feels it is worth the cost to repair it. “It was $80,000 when it was new. It still has a lot of useful life left in it,” Roberts said.

Mr Roberts also talked about 6 catch basins in the village that need replaced There are four basins in the area of Frazier and State St and two basins on East Water between Poe Road and Harrison Street on the South side of town . There are several homes in the northwest corner of town the need catch basin repair. A lateral camera can find areas that need repair.

There is frustration at the slow speed of trying to move ahead with starting the new water tower project on Water Street. Many grant funds and supplies have been stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Mr. Julien commented, “Why aren’t we moving forward? I thought we were ready to go”. Mr. Patterson agreed. “We’ve talked about this since last winter or before. We have the potential to move forward on a $7.5 million project that we can do without one penny of rate increase!”



After some of the water mains are replaced on the South side (We have 7 miles of water mains needing replaced) and the new tower is constructed, the village will have the potential to store 1.8 million gallons of potable water. Some of that could be made available for sale to bulk water-using customers.

Considerable discussion was also held concerning sidewalks in the village. Ongoing talks include setting an annual amount to include in the village budget, and considering a tax assessment for sidewalks.

Mr. Swartz: Henry Township wants to swap some paving duties with the village on Mitchell Road.

Mr. Soltis: Could the village bucket truck be used for a downtown clean-up project?

Ms. Zeigler: What are we going to do about power for downtown events when the 200 block project happens? Answer: One pole with 200 amps of power will be installed in the 200 block

Still waiting on CSX sidewalk repair in the 100 block.

Funds on hold for dump truck funding.

Meeting adjourned after 2 ½ hours.

Regular Meeting on August 18th

Mr. Soltis and Mr. Patterson were both absent for the meeting.

The Fire Chief requested hiring Terry Ebright as a fireman. Approved

Concrete drainage delays have caused a late start to the 200-block project. Aug 24th is the anticipated start date.

The Neighborhood Revitalization grant also expects to get started soon.

UV Disinfection project will start late this year or early next year

The Pickle Ball Court funds have been received from the Wood County Park District grant. It will be installed by the Public Works department.

Councilman Cook asked , “Have we marketed to any of the people leaving the cities right now?”

He also asked if the village can find a place where people can drop off compostable yard waste/material that doesn’t qualify for the regularly scheduled pick up times.

Councilman Engard inquired about painting street curbs, house numbers, fire hydrants, etc. in the village. He suggested trying to find service groups looking for a community project.

He also inquired about all the trees that got cut down in front of Reservoir 1. “Why?” he asked. The Mayor responded, “I don’t know except that it was done “In House” and one of the trees was dead. “

Stay tuned…..